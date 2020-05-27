Photos show thousands of protesters demanding justice in Minneapolis after police killed George Floyd

caption Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue while decrying the killing of George Floyd on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Thousands of protesters gathered in the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday to demand justice for the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died from police force.

George Floyd, 46, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes during an arrest on Monday. Disturbing video footage surfaced showing Floyd saying “I can’t breathe” repeatedly, and begging the officer not to kill him.

On Tuesday, four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in his death were fired. The FBI and state authorities are now investigating his death.

Protests in Minneapolis began peacefully as people gathered in the streets to demand justice. But police officers and protesters quickly began to clash, resulting in officers deploying tear gas.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday to demand justice for the police killing of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed on Monday after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes during an arrest. A video of his death shows Floyd begging for his life saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe,” and, “Don’t kill me,” as bystanders pleaded with the officer to let go.

The video showed Floyd became unresponsive after the officer knelt on him after about four minutes, but the officer kept kneeling on his neck until an ambulance arrived. Floyd was transferred to a hospital, where he died that evening.

On Tuesday, the four police officers involved in the arrest were fired.

But thousands of protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Floyd, and display their frustration with police brutality in America.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday to demand justice and protest the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man.

caption Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue while decrying the killing of George Floyd on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Source: Insider, Reuters

Floyd was killed on Monday, May 25, after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

caption Protesters march and carry signs decrying the killing of George Floyd on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Source: Insider

A disturbing video surfaced showing Floyd telling the officer he couldn’t breathe. Protesters carried signs with Floyd’s last words, showing how he begged the officer to let go of him.

caption A protester holds a sign while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Others wrote the harrowing message on their face masks.

caption A protest wearing a face mask with the words “I can’t breathe” is seen at the area where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Local media reported that the protests began peacefully, with people gathering in crowds to chant, hold signs, and fight for justice.

caption People gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. source Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Source: Insider

The protests began at the scene were Floyd was killed. People gathered with signs saying “Stop killin’ black people” and “Justice for George Floyd.”

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Source: Insider

Flower memorials were placed at the site of his killing.

caption Flowers are seen at the site where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Protesters wore masks and tried to maintain social distance, according to WCCO, the local CBS station.

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Source: WCCO

At the site of his killing, protesters chanted “I can’t breathe,” and “It could’ve been me.”

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Source: WCCO

“We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us this will not go on another day,” one protester told WCCO.

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Source: WCCO

Signs showing the anger and frustration against the Minneapolis police department and police brutality in America as a whole were prominent.

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Around 6 p.m., the protesters began to march toward the 3rd Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department.

caption Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 26, 2020. source REUTERS/Eric Miller

Sources: Insider, WCCO

Four police officers involved were fired on Tuesday, and protesters demanded they be charged with Floyd’s murder.

caption Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the FBI is now investigating Floyd’s death. But many protesters argue that justice will not be served until the police officers are convicted.

caption Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sources: Insider, Insider

Later in the evening, the protests began to take a turn when police officers and demonstrators clashed.

caption People face off with police near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. People gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. source Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Source: Insider

A small group of people stood on police cars and began vandalizing the police station, according to local media outlets.

caption Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sources: Insider, WCCO, KMSP

Some protesters were seen throwing bricks and rocks at empty police cars.

caption A person damages an empty police vehicle near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. source ichard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Source: Insider

Police responded by forming a barricade around the precinct, fully dressed in riot gear.

caption Police clashed with protesters at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. People gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. source Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Source:Insider

In the early evening, police began firing tear gas and flash grenades at the crowds.

caption Tear gas is fired as protesters clash with police while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. source Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sources: Insider, WCCO

Videos showing the direct conflict between police and protesters were posted on social media.

caption Police clashed with protesters at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. People gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. source Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

We are out covering protests—Callen Gray and I almost hit by chemical agents—protestors are not budging outside 3rd precinct @kstp pic.twitter.com/X8gBn1UnDC — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 27, 2020

Cops now crossing into target lot and throwing tear gas pic.twitter.com/KgI6kkBYWu — Andy Mannix (@AndrewMannix) May 27, 2020

Source: Insider