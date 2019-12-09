A protester from the conspiracy site InfoWars interrupted the latest impeachment hearing as soon as it began, shouting ‘Trump is innocent!’

A protestor who works for the right-wing talk radio and conspiracy site Infowars interrupted the first minutes of Monday’s impeachment hearing by yelling loudly in the hearing room.

A protestor who works for the right-wing talk radio and conspiracy site Infowars interrupted the first minutes of Monday’s impeachment hearing by yelling in the hearing room about his opposition to the process.

Owen Shroyer abruptly began shouting in the House Judiciary Committee hearing room, accusing the Democrats of committing treason and defending the president.

“Jerry Nadler and the Democrat Party on this committee are committing treason against this country,” Shroyer yelled as he was escorted out of the room by security. “We voted for Donald Trump and they’re simply removing him because they don’t like him.”

He went on, “We know who committed the crimes and it wasn’t Trump. Trump is innocent!”

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler banged his gavel throughout the interruption, attempting to reassert his control over the hearing.

Shroyer is well-known for helping spread the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, which falsely alleged that at least two pizza restaurants were fronts for child sex-trafficking rings led by Hillary Clinton. The InfoWars-led conspiracy convinced a North Carolina man to travel to Comet Pizza in Washington, DC and open fire in the restaurant.

Protestor disrupts impeachment hearing, shouting that Nadler and Dems are committing “treason” pic.twitter.com/rl82VQ28nx — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 9, 2019