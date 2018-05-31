Protesters in San Francisco dumped a huge pile of scooters in the street and blocked 11 tech buses — and then things got tense

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Anti-tech demonstrators in San Francisco blocked tech buses with piles of electric scooters.

They told Business Insider they were protesting tech companies’ using city streets to experiment and city officials’ increasing use of sweeps to force homeless people off the streets.

In total, a full intersection, 11 buses, and several cars were blocked for about two hours.

Anti-tech demonstrators in San Francisco on Thursday used piles of electric scooters to block shuttles carrying Google employees to protest what they see as the failure of the tech industry and lawmakers to address the city’s income inequality and sizable homeless population.

“What you’re seeing here is that scooters have more rights than people,” Chirag Bhakta told Business Insider. “Our priorities shouldn’t be people first, scooters second. We’re tired of being seen as an experimental playground for the tech industry.”

The deluge of dockless electric scooters that have cropped up in San Francisco and other cities in recent months have drawn criticism from officials who say they were given little to no warning about their presence, as well as from activists who say the scooters are a prime example of tech companies entering public spaces without getting input from residents or permission from regulators.

These scooter-rental services – spearheaded by three venture-backed companies, Bird, LimeBike, and Spin – allow people to reserve a nearby scooter via a smartphone app, ride around on it for a small fee, and at the end of the journey leave it anywhere to be claimed by the next rider.

Within weeks of the companies’ arrival in San Francisco, the city swiftly voted to regulate them. Under the new rules, only five companies with 500 scooters each will be allowed to operate in the city, and they must show they are making an effort to educate people on how to ride them.

But to activists, the quick action from lawmakers reflects the misplaced priorities of city officials. They say the fact that a solution for scooters on sidewalks was so quickly implemented – and that they will be allowed on sidewalks – is a slap in the face to the city’s homeless people who are being subjected to inhumane sweeps forcing them off the streets.

“I just want people to understand why their workday is being disrupted and why we’re here,” Bhakta said. “We understand that it’s an inconvenience, but it’s not a personal attack. An inconvenience for you is an outcry from the people. I just want them to show some solidarity and empathy.”

Here’s what the protest looked like.

At about 8:45 a.m., protesters carried scooters to an intersection in San Francisco’s Mission District with the intention of blocking shuttles carrying Google employees.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Activists piled scooters in front of buses and unfurled signs that said “Techsploitation is toxic.”

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

To make their point that big tech is toxic, protesters dressed in white hazmat suits and masks.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

The protest blocked an entire intersection.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Both the piles of scooters and the protest in the middle of the intersection stalled traffic for about two hours.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

While Google doesn’t have any scooters in San Francisco, demonstrators told Business Insider they were also protesting both Google’s plans to expand in San Jose and the broader tech industry that they say is partly responsible to the housing crisis the city is facing.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Kelley Cutler, a human-rights organizer at the Coalition of Homelessness, told Business Insider that sweeps, in which authorities force homeless people off the streets, should be a priority for lawmakers — not scooters.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

The protesters see San Francisco’s pilot program to regulate scooters as hypocritical. The city, they said, is rewarding bad behavior from scooter companies that entered the market without permission while punishing homeless people with sweeps.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Just after the protest started, a man got out of one of the buses and started to remove scooters to clear the street. “It’s not fair,” he said. “You’re punishing the wrong people.”

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

He was confronted by protesters who quickly moved each scooter he pulled away back into the pile.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Police officers eventually told the man to stay inside the bus while the protest continued.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Employees stayed in the buses, which have WiFi, and captured the moment on their phones.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

Someone spray-painted some choice words on one of the buses as employees sat inside.

source Katie Canales/Business Insider

In total, 11 buses and several cars were stalled at the intersection. Bhakta said the protest wasn’t meant as a personal attack on the employees going to work, but an outcry from residents who no longer can afford to live in the city.