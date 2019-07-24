Environmental activists are super gluing themselves to buildings on Capitol Hill

Environmental activists blocked congressional staff and lawmakers after super gluing themselves to doors and each other in the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

The group glued their hands to one another and to door knobs, forming chains around entryways and exits.

Activists appeared to yell out in pain as law enforcement officials made their way through.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana posted a video of his staff navigating through the hallways of the Capitol: “Supergluing yourself to a door is a very dumb way to protest.”

The Washington, DC, chapter of Extinction Rebellion glued their hands to one another and to door knobs, forming chains around entryways and exits at the basement in a building for House lawmakers.

The protesters hung signs around themselves imitating emergency notices and calling for the passage of the Green New Deal.

“DECLARE CLIMATE EMERGENCY,” one sign said.

“We’re sorry. Due to the CLIMATE EMERGENCY Congress is shut down until sufficient action is taken to address the crisis,” another sign said.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana posted a video of his staff navigating through the hallways of the Capitol:

Another day at the Capitol… pic.twitter.com/j0nsJLz4rF — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 23, 2019

My staff is proving this superglue protest to be a futile effort. I guess you could say they are…coming unglued. pic.twitter.com/PQAzIHDZCl — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) July 23, 2019

Activists appeared to yell out in pain as law enforcement officials made their way through:

Capitol police is trying to get through pic.twitter.com/gJc5eTPfpC — aída chávez (@aidachavez) July 23, 2019

Activists said the brand of glue they used was Gorilla Glue, according to Washington Post reporter Mike DeBonis. The manufacturer advises to “drench affected area with water for at least 15 minutes” if the glue comes into contact with the skin.

“Obtain medical attention if irritation develops or persists,” the company warns on its safety sheet.

Capitol Police reportedly arrested several people in the incident for numerous offenses, including obstructing and defacing public property.