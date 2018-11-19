The FBI has officially declared the ‘Proud Boys,’ a far-right ‘Western chauvinist’ group with a penchant for street fights, as ‘extremist’

caption Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes takes part in an alt-right protest of Muslim Activist Linda Sarsour on May 25, 2017 in New York City. source Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The FBI has designated the far-right “Proud Boys” as an “extremist group with ties to white nationalism,” according to a document from the Clark County sheriff’s office in Washington state.

The Proud Boys, which recently made headlines over its involvement in street violence in New York City and Portland, was founded by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes.

The Proud Boys are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric, the Southern Poverty Law Center says on its website.

The report was obtained by The Guardian via the government transparency nonprofit Property of the People, and it marks the first reported instance of the FBI referring to the group as “extremist.”

According to the document, “The FBI has warned local law enforcement agencies that the Proud Boys are actively recruiting in the Pacific north-west.”

“Proud Boys members have contributed to the recent escalation of violence at political rallies held on college campuses, and in cities like Charlottesville, Virginia, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington,” the document added.

The authenticity of the report was confirmed to The Guardian by its author. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Proud Boys, which recently made headlines over its involvement in street violence in New York City and Portland, was founded by Vice Media cofounder Gavin McInnes during the 2016 presidential campaign. The group describes itself as comprised of “western chauvinists” and believe the “West is best.”

McInnes has sought to distance the Proud Boys from associations with white nationalism and the alt-right, but the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) describes it as a “hate group.” The Proud Boys are known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric, the SPLC says on its website.

President Donald Trump has faced criticism over his approach to right-wing extremism, as critics say his rhetoric emboldens such movements and those associated with them.

A recent poll by the Public Religion Institute found that a majority of Americans (54%) believe Trump’s decisions and behavior have encouraged white supremacist groups.

Trump in 2017 cut funding to groups focusing on countering right-wing violence, a move that faced condemnation after the president’s response to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which was organized by former Proud Boys member Jason Kessler.

Since his presidential campaign, Trump has frequently emphasized the danger of “radical Islamic terrorism,” but law enforcement data shows white supremacists and other far-right extremists have killed more people since the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, than any other category of domestic extremist.

The FBI has also faced criticism over its approach to white nationalism and associated groups, as critics say it has not been quick or forceful enough to thwarting far-right extremism even as it’s targeted “black identity extremists.”

“The FBI’s failure to initially identify the Proud Boys as a violent organization allied with White Nationalists is hardly surprising given the FBI’s long record of targeting social justice activists as terrorists while turning a blind eye to the threat posed by the radical right,” Ryan Shapiro, executive director of Property of the People, told HuffPost in a statement.