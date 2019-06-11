Provincial Electricity Authority Conferred Asia’s Most Prominent CSR Awards under Investment in People Category

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 11 June 2019 – A total of 64 projects and business leaders across 16 countries in Asia were selected as recipients of Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2019, an increase of 19% from last year. Regarded as the top corporate social responsibility awards in Asia, this year’s ceremony was organized in Taipei, after being held in Macau, Singapore, Bangkok, and Manila previously.





Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are social empowerment, investment in people, health promotion, green leadership, corporate governance, and responsible business leadership. Some of the dignitaries who graced the event include Mr. Chang San-cheng, former premier of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Mr. Hou Yu-Ih, mayor of New Taipei City.





Leading the list of winners under the investment in people category was Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) with their project “1 Tambon 1 Electrician”.





PEA’s main business is to produce, procure, deliver, distribute and provide electricity services for the public, businesses, and industries in order to meet customer needs and create satisfaction in quality and services. The Company is responsible for power distribution in 74 provinces and 7,154 districts in Thailand (excluding Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samutprakarn), and is responsible for operating electrical management for approximately 510,000 square kilometers, equivalent to 99% areas of Thailand, with 19.36 million power users.





According to its collected data, communities have been facing scarcity of professional, skilled and certified electricians to provide service. Among the local population, there is a lack of primary electrical knowledge for basic electric repair. Therefore, when failures in electrical system occurred, locals have always been reaching to PEA for assistance.





To acknowledge this issue, “1 Tambon 1 Electrician” project was established to develop professional skills among electricians to provide electrical system reparation service. With exceptional skills acquired, it provides more opportunity for electricians to earn additional income, to develop their potential and to create more career opportunities.





The “1 Tambon 1 Electrician” project achieved success since January to December 2018. Due to its success, the duration is set to be proceeded from 2017 to 2020 with the framework and strategy of conducting discussion with Department of Skill Development, observing area for its preparedness and appropriations to conduct the project, conducting seminars to evaluate expectations from affiliated parties, recruiting eligible electricians to enrol in the program, directing action plans and assigning tasks to responsible parties, fulfilling training courses with lecturers from PEA and Department of Skill Development regarding proper, safe and sufficient electrical usage, quarterly and annual review of the effectiveness of the project , and observing satisfaction level and concluding outcome of the project.





Some of the achievements of the project include arranging training activities for developing skills in the field of electricians for 2,000 trainees, having at least 80% of electricians pass the trainings, having properly certified and licensed electricians for every district, obtaining good public image for PEA, building good relationship between PEA and the community, generating additional income and building career of local electricians across Thailand.





As an organization that recognizes the importance of electricity usage, PEA is dedicated to achieving its mission in supporting safe and sufficient use of electricity across the country.





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For more information, visit: https://www.enterpriseasia.org/.





About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.