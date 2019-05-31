Prudential and Tictrac in partnership to provide personalised digital wellness services across Asia

Prudential enhances customer offerings and engagement on Pulse, its digital health platform

HONG KONG and LONDON – Media OutReach – 31 May 2019 – Prudential Corporation Asia (“Prudential”) (2378.HK) today announced it has established a strategic partnership with UK-based health technology and services company Tictrac to provide personalised wellness services to consumers in Asia, engaging them on their lifestyle goals and helping them lead healthier, longer lives. The collaboration reinforces Prudential’s broader commitment to making healthcare affordable and accessible across the region by leveraging digital health technologies and best-in-class partnerships.





Prudential is a leading Asian life insurer and asset manager with over 15 million customers and £151 billion in assets under management in the region. Tictrac, which serves clients and their users across US, Europe, Latin America and Asia, offers a digital platform that helps users manage their wellness round the clock. Users can set and achieve health goals, track physical and nutrition activities, receive feedback, coaching and guidance on their health and fitness, as well as access useful content and insights.





Tictrac will be one of Prudential’s partners in Pulse by Prudential, a digital health app that is the first of its kind to offer holistic health management to Asian consumers. Using Artificial Intelligence-powered self-help tools and real-time information, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Tictrac’s services will be available in select Asian markets, empowering consumers to take control of their health and wellbeing anytime, anywhere.





Mr. Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, said, “For over 95 years, Prudential has been committed to helping Asians lead healthier, wealthier and more fulfilling lives. Tictrac adds to a growing suite of services on Prudential’s Pulse platform, which aims to provide affordable digital health and wellness services to consumers across the region.





“Today, over 90 percent of the drivers of healthcare consumption in the region are linked to genetic, lifestyle and environment-related factors. We are expanding our health and wellness platform to preserve the health of consumers, in addition to protecting and enhancing their financial security,” Mr. Nicandrou added.





Mr. Martin Blinder, Chief Executive of Tictrac, said, “Prudential is one of Asia’s leading insurance providers, and we are delighted to have been selected as a key partner in further strengthening Prudential’s digital health ecosystem. We look forward to working with one of the most innovative and progressive leadership teams in insurance and to expand our proposition in Asia.”





Recently previewed in Malaysia, Pulse by Prudential will soon be available across the region, supported by a growing suite of regional and local service providers such as Babylon Health (symptom checker and health assessment), DoctorOnCall (online consultation in Malaysia), AIME (dengue tracker in Malaysia) and Boost (e-wallet in Malaysia).





Market-specific details and launch dates for Tictrac’s digital wellness engagement services will be announced in due course.













About Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom), comprising its life insurance operations in Asia, and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.





Prudential is a leading life insurer that spans 12 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Prudential has an extensive multi-channel distribution platform providing a comprehensive range of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.





Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is one of the region’s largest asset managers, with a presence in 11 major Asian markets plus distribution offices in the US and Europe. It has £151 billion (US$193 billion) in assets under management (as at 31 December 2018), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.





For more information, please visit Prudential’s website here.

*Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales, and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for 170 years and has £657 billion in assets under management (as at 31 December 2018). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.





Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).





About Tictrac

Tictrac is a market-leading health engagement company, whose mission is to engage people in their health, through their data. Tictrac’s products and engagement services are designed to empower individuals to take more control of their health and wellbeing, in turn supporting the relationship between insurers and their members. Tictrac works with major health and life insurers and public health systems across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia with the end goal of promoting healthier populations.





For more information, please visit Tictrac’s website here.