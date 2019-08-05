Prudential, MyDoc to Launch Online Doctor Consultations, Telemedicine Services for Asian Consumers

Healthcare on the go with Pulse by Prudential









HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 August 2019 – Prudential Corporation Asia (“Prudential”) today announced it will partner with telemedicine provider MyDoc to offer consumers access to value-added health services on their mobile phones, including doctor consultations, electronic prescriptions and electronic medical certificates.





Prudential is a leading life insurer and asset manager in Asia with over 15 million customers and £151 billion in assets under management. Singapore-based MyDoc, founded in 2012, is a leading digital healthcare provider in Asia.





MyDoc’s services will be integrated into Pulse by Prudential, the first app of its kind in the region offering holistic health management to users. Pulse features self-help health and wellness tools, a symptom checker powered by Artificial Intelligence, and other value-added services. The Pulse app will launch in 11 markets across Asia, and can be downloaded for free.





MyDoc offers patients a video consultation with a doctor through Pulse, as well as the option to book a face-to-face appointment. Electronic prescriptions, medicine delivery, electronic medical certificates and online records will be offered in selected markets as an additional service.





MyDoc’s panel of doctors and pharmacy partners are all selected using stringent standards. The consulting doctors are required to have at least three years of private practice experience, additional clinical and product training, and must pass test consultations prior to certification.





Mr Nic Nicandrou, Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia, said, “Prudential’s partnership with MyDoc is in line with our commitment to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all. MyDoc’s telemedicine services will be part of the full cycle of healthcare and wellness services on Pulse, from wellness tracking and symptom checking to online consultations and disease prevention.





“By combining revolutionary health technology and the convenience of telemedicine, MyDoc and Prudential are helping to empower consumers to take control of their health, anytime, anywhere. Prudential will continue to bring the best health and wellness services to Pulse, in tandem with our local and regional partners.”





Dr Snehal Patel, CEO and co-Founder of MyDoc, said, “We are honoured and excited to be providing pioneering support to Prudential. As the leader in digital health innovations with over seven years of experience across Southeast Asia, MyDoc is uniquely positioned to deliver this important regional multi-year initiative to Prudential.





“As part of this groundbreaking project, MyDoc will help drive improved quality and better value healthcare across the region. We look forward to working with Prudential to improve the lives of their customers and over 600 million people in Southeast Asia.”





Access to physicians remains a challenge for many communities across Asia. According to World Health Organisation data, Southeast Asia has fewer physicians on average, at 6 for every 10,000 people, compared to developed economies such as Germany, which has 37. [1]





With more than 2.8 billion people or 67% of Asia’s population owning mobile phones [2] , there is an opportunity for communities to take control of their own lives and their own health through digital healthcare. Using the digital services provided by Pulse and MyDoc, medical care, health monitoring and health management will be at peoples’ fingertips.





Market-specific details and launch dates for Pulse and MyDoc’s telemedicine services will be announced in due course.





Note to Editors:

Prudential is launching a digital health app, Pulse by Prudential, that is the first of its kind in Asia to offer holistic health management to consumers. Using self-help tools and real-time information powered by Artificial Intelligence, the app serves as a 24/7 health and wellness partner to users, helping them prevent, postpone, and protect against the onset of diseases. Pulse by Prudential will soon be available across the region, supported by partners such as Babylon Health (symptom checker and health assessment), Tictrac (digital wellness services), MyDoc (telemedicine in Asia), Halodoc (digital healthcare in Indonesia), DoctorOnCall (online consultation in Malaysia), AIME (dengue tracker in Malaysia) and Boost (e-wallet in Malaysia).





Prudential continues to build its digital ecosystem to provide a full suite of offerings to match customers’ needs, from health and wellness to payments, wealth management and enterprise services. It recently signed a partnership with OVO, a leading digital payments company in Indonesia. Through this partnership, Prudential’s comprehensive set of insurance products and new digital propositions will be available to OVO’s ecosystem users. Prudential also signed a regional agreement with HælthTech, a specialist provider of technology solutions and operating platforms for insurers, to use its OMNI cloud-computing technology in PRUWorks by Prudential, a digital ecosystem designed for Asia’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).





Recent announcements related to the launch of the Prudential’s digital ecosystem and partnerships:

About Prudential Corporation Asia

Prudential Corporation Asia is a business unit of Prudential plc (United Kingdom), comprising its life insurance operations in Asia, and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.





Prudential is a leading life insurer in Asia with operations in 12 markets, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Prudential has a well-established multi-channel distribution platform providing a comprehensive range of savings, investment and protection products to meet the diverse needs of Asian families.





Eastspring Investments manages investments across Asia on behalf of a wide range of retail and institutional investors. It is one of the region’s largest asset managers, with a presence in 11 major Asian markets plus distribution offices in the US and Europe. It has £151 billion (US$193 billion) in assets under management (as at 31 December 2018), managing funds across a range of asset classes including equities and fixed income.





For more information, please visit: www.prudentialcorporation-asia.com





Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales, and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for 170 years and has £657 billion in assets under management (as at 31 December 2018). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.





Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).









About MyDoc

MyDoc has been empowering healthcare professionals and transforming the patient journey since 2012.





With a team of medical doctors, software engineers and industry experts and partnering with large diagnostic labs, clinics, pharmacies, Fortune 500 employers, global insurers, health insurance brokers, governments and patients, MyDoc is leading digital healthcare adoption and forming a complete end-to-end digital health ecosystem in Asia.





MyDoc’s platform seamlessly integrates new digital healthcare technologies and practices into the core infrastructure of healthcare to provide a continuum of services focused on patient health and wellbeing. All accessible through one, easy-to-use multi-modal platform. With MyDoc, every patient receives the right care at the right time. Anytime, anywhere.





For more information, please visit www.my-doc.com.







