Prudential Recognised In Two Categories In Asianinvestor’s Institutional Excellence Awards

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 December 2018 – Prudential Corporation Asia (2378.HK) and Prudential Hong Kong have won top honours in this year’s AsianInvestor’s Institutional Excellence Awards. At the awards ceremony held in Singapore on 5 December, Prudential Corporation Asia was named the winner in the institutional category (Insurance) while Prudential Hong Kong attained the accolade in the market category (Hong Kong).

In its fifth year, the Institutional Excellence Awards programme recognises the region’s leading asset owners in terms of their investing prowess and excellence. The awards’ focus is mainly on the capabilities of asset owners and their ability to adapt to markets and incorporate new investment strategies.

Prudential was recognised for the marked advancement in the sophistication of its regional investment approach. This was undescored by its ongoing efforts to deepen its investment resources, including appointing senior personnel in multiple markets across the region, expanding its array of investment options and adopting the latest in international standards of capital rules.

A leading life insurer with operations in 12 markets in Asia, including Hong Kong, Prudential provides innovative protection, savings, health and retirement solutions to its 15 million customers across the region. In line with its commitment to make healthcare affordable and accessible to all and grow the wealth of its customers, the company also offers a comprehensive suite of investment-linked and participating products, which provide both insurance protection and opportunities for wealth generation and accumulation.

Over the years, Prudential has continued to diversify its portfolio and innovate its investment approach to optimise the returns on its assets. In addition to increasing its use of both traditional passive and multi-factor strategies, Prudential has also been building its exposure in alternative asset classes, such as private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate. Prudential is also involved in co-investment programmes and is collaborating with global partners in the areas of Asian private credit and US private equity.

Prudential has also implemented a new investment portfolio and risk management system across the region. At the same time, it has incorporated environmental, social and governance factors into its investment decisions, manager selection and manager reporting process, in line with its commitment to responsible investing.

To support its growing mandate, Prudential has strengthened its investment capabilities across Asia by appointing Chief Investment Officers and other senior investment executives in several of its markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan. As at 30 June 2018,

Prudential’s portfolio of insurance funds was close to US$100 billion, an increase of 15 per cent from a year ago (excludes its joint venture businesses in China and India).

Stephan van Vliet, Chief Investment Officer of Prudential Corporation Asia, said, “We are honoured to receive these awards for our investment innovation across Asia and in Hong Kong. As a leading life insurer in Asia, the long-term success of our business relies on us to deliver sound investment outcomes for our policyholders and shareholders whilst manintaining their trust and confidence. We have continued to achieve this through our innovative investment strategies and market-leading efforts of our teams across the region. We are grateful to be recognised for these and thank AsianInvestor for these accolades.”

About Prudential Corporation Asia (“PCA”)

PCA is a business unit of Prudential plc* (United Kingdom), comprising its life insurance operations in Asia and its asset management business, Eastspring Investments. It is headquartered in Hong Kong.

PCA is a leading life insurer that spans 12 markets in Asia, covering Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Prudential has a robust multi-channel distribution platform providing a comprehensive range of protection, savings and investment products to meet the diverse needs of Asian people.

Eastspring Investments manages assets on behalf of retail and institutional investors. It is one of the region’s largest asset managers, with a presence in 10 major Asian markets as well as distribution offices in the US and Europe. It has £138 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2018) and provides investment solutions across a broad range of asset classes.

*Prudential plc is incorporated in England and Wales, and its affiliated companies constitute one of the world’s leading financial services groups. It provides insurance and financial services through its subsidiaries and affiliates throughout the world. It has been in existence for 170 years and has £664 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2018). Prudential plc is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential Financial, Inc, a company whose principal place of business is in the United States of America.

Prudential plc is listed on the stock exchanges of London (PRU.L), Hong Kong (2378.HK), Singapore (K6S.SG) and New York (PUK.N).