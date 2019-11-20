Black Friday deals on the PlayStation 4 and VR headset go live on November 24 — here are the best ones

source Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

The PlayStation 4 is easily one of the best gaming consoles, thanks to its range of awesome games and powerful performance.

Black Friday is perhaps the best time to buy a PS4, thanks to the range of deals that retailers have announced.

The deals are available starting on November 24 – so if they’re not live yet, you may need to check back later.

You can check out the rest of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage on Insider Picks.

The PlayStation 4 is the go-to console for many gamers, thanks to its excellent performance, huge range of games, and more. The console is available in two versions, the standard PlayStation 4 and the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro.

If you’re in the market for a new console and are looking for a discount on the PlayStation 4 consoles, games, or related accessories, like the PlayStation VR headset, Black Friday is a good time to buy.

We’ve seen a variety of deals, on standalone consoles or ones bundled with popular games. All the deals go live on November 24, so bookmark this page and revisit it then.

Is the PS4 going to drop in price?

The PlayStation 4 is now six-years-old and is starting to drop in price – we expect some notable price cuts specifically for Black Friday.

How much is the PS4 on Black Friday 2019?

You’ll be able to get the PS4 for a little as $199 with some games, or the more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro for $300 – a savings of $100 off.

Does GameStop have any Black Friday deals?

GameStop will have a range of deals on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro for Black Friday, but specific details have yet to be announced.

How much does a PS4 cost at GameStop on Black Friday?

GameStop hasn’t released details on its deals just yet, but it likely will in the near future.

What retailers will offer PS4 deals?

You can expect to find deals at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop.

How much is a PS5?

The PlayStation 5 hasn’t been announced yet.

PlayStation 4 Bundle

source Dave Smith/Business Insider

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

If you’re looking for some of the best games that the PlayStation 4 has to offer, then this bundle (Only on PlayStation) is the way to go. It comes with “The Last of Us,” “God of War,” and “Horizon Zero Dawn,” and all three of these games are exclusive to the PlayStation 4, so you won’t be able to get them for a PC, Xbox, or any other device.

They’re also all very critically acclaimed games that many critics and gamers consider to be some of the best – speaking from personal experience, they’re all incredibly immersive with interesting stories.

Normally, to buy this console and the included three games you’d have to shell out at least $100 – the fact that you’re getting them with the console itself at $100 off is a deal.

PlayStation 4 Pro

source Sony

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

Perhaps you want the best performance you can get, in which case it’s worth considering the PlayStation 4 Pro. This bundle doesn’t include games, but it supports 4K – so if you want a stunningly detailed image on your shiny new 4K TV, it’s absolutely the way to go.

PlayStation VR 5-game bundle

source Darren Weaver/Business Insider

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

If you already have a PlayStation 4 and want to play games that are a little more immersive, it’s worth considering the PlayStation 4 VR – a virtual reality headset that connects to your PS4 or PS4 Pro and allows you to play a range of VR games. This bundle, which includes the headset and camera, also comes with five games, including the “Astro Bot Rescue Mission,” “Skyrim VR,” “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” “Everybody’s Golf VR,” and “PlayStation VR Worlds.”

PlayStation VR with accessories and two games

source Sony

This deal will run from November 24 to December 2.

If you want the full PlayStation VR experience, then you’ll want the motion controllers too. This bundle includes those accessories as well as the headset and camera, and also comes with a couple games: “Blood & Truth” and “Everybody’s Golf VR.”

See more Black Friday sales and deals

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals