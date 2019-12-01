Cyber Monday deals on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR are live now — here are the best ones

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The PlayStation 4 is easily the best-selling game console of this generation, thanks to its library of excellent games and strong performance.

Cyber Monday is perhaps the most ideal time to purchase a PS4 in 2019, thanks to the breadth of deals that retailers have put out there.

These deals have been live since November 24 and will roll through December 2 – but, we’re on the lookout for new day-of and lightning deals, too, so continue heading down this page.

You can read all of our expert Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage on Insider Picks.

The PlayStation 4 is the ultimate console for most gamers today, thanks to its impressive performance, massive library of games, and strong online features. The console is available in two models: the original or “Slim” PlayStation 4 and the 4K-ready PlayStation 4 Pro.

If you’re looking for a new game console and are seeking discounts on the PlayStation 4, games, or needed accessories, like the PlayStation VR headset, Cyber Monday is an excellent time to buy.

We’ve seen a range of deals on standalone consoles or ones bundled with popular games. All the deals have been live since November 24, but we’re also on the hunt for day-of deals today and through Cyber Monday, so keep this page bookmarked and visit often.

PlayStation 4 bundle with three games

This deal is live now through December 2.

If you or yours need to catch up on the top titles that the PlayStation 4 console has seen, then this bundle is just for you. The package includes “The Last of Us,” “God of War,” and “Horizon Zero Dawn.” Every one of these titles are exclusive Sony’s latest console, so they’re only available for the PS4 or PS4 Pro.

These are also all deeply lauded games that most critics and everyday gamers consider to be among the top games of this generation. If you ask us, these are all insanely immersive games with engrossing tales to tell.

This console and the three games in the package would normally cost somewhere near $480. The fact that you’re getting the console and all three games for $100 less than the list price of the console itself is a massive deal.

PlayStation 4 Pro

source Charnsitr/Shutterstock

This deal is available now through December 2.

For those that are seeking the absolute best graphics that PlayStation can offer – especially at 4K resolution – your answer is undoubtedly the PlayStation 4 Pro. There is only a single game bundle available right now, otherwise the console is going for a cool $100 off.

PlayStation VR five-game bundle

source Sony/Tech Insider

This deal is live now until December 2.

For the mega-fans out there that already own a PlayStation 4 and are seeking even more immersion with their games, enter the PlayStation VR – a virtual reality headset that connects to your PS4 or PS4 Pro console to play a growing library of virtual reality games. This bundle packages the headset and camera, and comes with five VR titles: “Astro Bot Rescue Mission,” “Skyrim VR,” “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” “Everybody’s Golf VR,” and “PlayStation VR Worlds.” You can get this massive package for just $199.99 right now.

PlayStation VR with accessories and two games

source Sony

This deal is live now through December 2.

The PlayStation VR headset works just fine with a standard Dual Shock 4 PS4 controller, but the full experience is only unlocked through Sony’s motion controllers. This bundle includes those accessories as well as the headset and camera, and also comes with a couple games: “Blood & Truth” and “Everybody’s Golf VR.”

PS4 controllers

source Shutterstock

This deal is live now until December 2.

Of course, if you want to play your new PS4 with friends and family on the couch, then you’ll want additional controllers, too. Luckily, several retailers are offering discounts on PS4 Dual Shock 4 controllers to the tune of nearly half off the list price along with in-game goodies bundled in. Here are our favorites:

Save big on PS4 games

source Best Buy

If you’re picking up a brand new PlayStation 4 for yourself or a loved one, of course you’re going to need some new games to play. Of course, tons of retailers have steep deals on several of the top games for PS4 and PS4 Pro, with savings to be had of up to a whopping $48 from GameStop in particular.

PlayStation Plus memberships on sale

source Sony

As with any modern game console, you or whomever you’re buying the PS4 for will want to play online with their friends or family. For Sony, that’s facilitated through the PlayStation Plus service, which is unfortunately also rather expensive – apparently for Sony to maintain the service. To ease the burden, we’ve found steep deals on a whole year of PS Plus service from great retailers.

PS4 Cyber Monday deals FAQ

Is the PS4 going to drop in price?

Sony’s PS4 is now six-years-old and is regularly seen at a discount. For Cyber Monday, there are price slashings in the hundreds, and this is before even factoring in bundle deals that include extra accessories and games.

How much is the PS4 on Cyber Monday 2019?

Just like Black Friday, the PS4 is going for just $199.99 with some games in some places, with the PlayStation 4 Pro is calling for $299.99 – chopping $100 off the price of either console.

Does GameStop have any Cyber Monday deals?

GameStop has a lot of deals on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro for Cyber Monday, though they’re honestly not unique. You can, however, pick up a PS4 Pro (1TB) with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle for $299.99 (originally $399.99) at GameStop.

How much does a PS4 cost at GameStop on Cyber Monday?

The PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles at GameStop aren’t going for any less than competing retailers. We’re hoping to see more exclusive deals from GameStop once Cyber Monday starts in earnest.

What retailers will offer PS4 deals?

There are PS4 deals at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and just about every major retailer for Cyber Monday

How much is a PS5?

The PlayStation 5 hasn’t been officially announced yet. Expect that console to be a hot ticket item for holiday 2020.

See more Black Friday sales and deals

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

See more Cyber Monday 2019 sales and deals