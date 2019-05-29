A huge PlayStation sale was just announced that offers discounts on the PS4 and some of the console’s best games. Here are the deals to get excited about.

caption “Marvel’s Spider-Man” will be on sale for $20. source Sony/Marvel

Sony’s launching a major sale on the PlayStation 4 console, its virtual reality headset, and a handful of killer games.

The sale is part of the “Days of Play” event, which offers major discounts each year.

Great games like “God of War” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man” are getting steep discounts, as well as newer games like “Days Gone” and “MLB The Show 19.”

Sony is about to launch a massive PlayStation sale, discounting everything from its wildly popular PlayStation 4 console to some of that console’s best games.

The sale officially kicks off on June 7 and ends on June 17.

Even if you’re not in the market for a new console or new games, there are discounts to be found on DualShock 4 gamepads and the PlayStation VR headset. These are the best deals that we know so far:

1. The PlayStation 4 Pro is getting a $50 discount, from $400 to $350.

You can tell it's a Pro model because it has three layers instead of two (seriously).

The biggest, most upfront discount of all the discounts Sony is offering is on its PlayStation 4 Pro model – the more powerful version of the PlayStation 4 that produces 4K/HDR visuals.

In short: The PS4 Pro makes the already attractive PS4 games even more attractive.

It’s the PlayStation 4 to choose if you’ve got a 4K/HDR television, and at $350, that price is better than ever.

2. “Marvel’s Spider-Man” for $20.



It’s hard to overstate how much fun basic movement is in “Spider-Man.”

Even after devoting more than 30 hours of my life to the game, I never tired of high-velocity traversal. If you’ve seen any of the “Spider-Man” movies, you’re already familiar with how swinging around Manhattan works – it’s nearly identical in the PS4 game, but you’re in control.

And the version of Manhattan that “Spider-Man” lives in is almost as beautiful as the real thing. It’s not quite as large, or as detailed, but it’s got all the familiar landmarks you’d expect to see: Union Square, Central Park, and much more.

But what’s most impressive about the game is that it manages to tell a story and evoke the feeling of a high-budget Marvel superhero film – except you get to play it.

I want to be all the way clear here: I don’t even like “Spider-Man” as a character. I never read the comics growing up, and I don’t like the few films I saw. I love “Spider-Man” on PlayStation 4. At $20, it’s a no brainer.

Read our full review of “Spider-man” right here.

3. “God of War” for $20.

"God of War" is a very, very good game.

On paper, the “God of War” reboot is very similar to the original series: It’s a third-person action-adventure game that is focused on stylish combat.

But in reality, there are some huge changes right off the bat. For one, Kratos now has a son he’s taking care of (seen above). His name is Atreus (uh-TRAY-us), and he’s with you for the entire journey.

And the journey, rather than a tale of revenge, is one of grief: Kratos’ wife (and Atreus’ mother) has died, and her last request was to have her ashes released at the tallest peak in the land. It’s a subtle refocus that, unbelievably, turns Kratos into a complex, interesting character for the first time.

In case it wasn’t clear, the game is very good, and it’ll be available in the sale for just $20.

Read our full review of “God of War” right here.

4. “MLB The Show 19”



Having arrived in late March – just in time for actual baseball season – “MLB The Show 19” is undoubtedly this year’s biggest baseball game.

This game is also getting the $20 treatment, which is a pretty strong discount from the $60 it goes for at retail otherwise.

5. “Days Gone”



“Days Gone” is “Sons of Anarchy” meets “28 Days Later.” You play as a lone biker surviving in the wake of a global pandemic. Billions were wiped out, and many millions more became “freakers” – that’s zombies to you and me.

The game arrived pretty recently, at the end of April, but it’s already getting a big discount in this sale: just $20, down from $60.

6. The PlayStation VR headset bundled with two games for $250.



Already have a PlayStation 4 and want to experience something completely unique on game consoles? PlayStation VR is a great way to dip your toe into a totally different gaming experience.

Better still, the PlayStation VR bundle discounted here – to $250 from $300 – comes with two games and the required PlayStation 4 Camera peripheral.

7. DualShock 4 gamepads are just $40.

Sony's DualShock 4 comes in a variety of colors.

The DualShock 4 gamepad – Sony’s latest version of the iconic PlayStation gamepad that started life way back on the PlayStation 1 – is usually a whopping $60. During the State of Play sale, you can snag DualShock 4 gamepads for just $40.