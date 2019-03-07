Starting now, you can finally play PlayStation 4 games on your iPhone

caption Visit Jörmungandr with your son and favorite head, remotely! source Sony

Sony’s PlayStation 4 has a function called “Remote Play” that enables owners to play their PS4 games from other devices.

The feature was touted during the introduction of the PlayStation 4 in 2013, but has been rolling out to various devices across the past several years.

Starting this week, PlayStation 4 owners can finally use Remote Play through their iOS devices – like the iPhone and iPad.

Here’s what it looks like using Remote Play on an iOS device – note the overlaid button prompts that stand in for a PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 gamepad:

caption Even though DualShock 4 gamepads can be connected via Bluetooth, they won’t work with Remote Play on iOS. source Sony/Apple

Remote Play on iOS doesn’t currently allow users to pair a PlayStation 4 gamepad with the smartphone or tablet they’re playing on. Instead, users must use an overlaid virtual button layout (seen above).

Through the iOS app, PlayStation 4 Remote Play users have full access to their entire PlayStation 4 console – not just games.

To use Remote Play through your iOS device with your PlayStation 4, you’ll need to do two things:

After doing those two things, turn on your PlayStation 4 and open the app, then follow the instructions given in the app.