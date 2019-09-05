Here’s a first look at the dazzling visuals coming to next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox

Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
The “Back Stage” demo from Luminous Productions offers a first look at next-generation graphics.
Luminous Productions / Square Enix

After nearly six years, both Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One are on the verge of being replaced. In 2020, the PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett are expected to launch.

We already know a little bit about both, but there’s one huge detail we’ve yet to see: What will games look like on next-gen gaming platforms?

Thanks to a new demo video from “Final Fantasy” publisher Square Enix, we just our first taste of what to expect in 2020 – take a look:

The demo, named “Back Stage,” comes from Square Enix’s Luminous Productions — a subsidiary of Square Enix focused on creating a new, untitled project.

Luminous Productions / Square Enix

The demo intends specifically to show off a new visual technique known as “Ray Tracing,” which aims to re-create natural lighting more accurately.

Thus why Luminous Productions used a demonstration of a stage performer applying make-up in a dimly lit room in front of a mirror with several light sources.
Luminous Productions / Square Enix

The phrase “Ray Tracing” doesn’t exactly spark joy. It sounds like jargon, and that’s because it’s totally jargon.

Here’s a simple, logical explanation of the concept from my colleague Antonio Villas-Boas:

“It essentially simulates the path of light travelling from a light source in a game, like a light bulb, fire, or the sun, more accurately than conventional video game lighting. The result is more realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows in a video game.”

Aha!

So, simply speaking, ray tracing makes representations of light in games – whether we’re talking about shadows, reflections, light sourcing, or whatever else – look more accurate.

Notably, the demo also highlights the overall horsepower increase with next-gen consoles that will enable high-fidelity visuals like those seen below:

Though the demo focuses on ray tracing capability, it’s clear from the visible pores and freckles in the woman’s face that next-gen consoles will be able to handle more detail than ever before.
Luminous Productions / Square Enix

Between the reflection from the mirror and the variance in lighting of the objects on the counter, it’s clear that ray tracing has a massive impact on visuals. It remains to be seen how much of this technique can be applied across entire games, but we’ll find out soon enough!

Luminous Productions / Square Enix

Check out the full demo video, named “Back Stage,” right here: