Here’s a first look at the dazzling visuals coming to next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and next Xbox

source
- Luminous Productions / Square Enix
- Next year, in 2020, new PlayStation and Xbox consoles are scheduled to launch: the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s “Project Scarlett.”
- New console generations have lots of new bells and whistles, but one constant has always been major graphics improvements.
- We’ve yet to see what the next PlayStation and Xbox are capable of, visually, but we just got a good look at next-gen visuals care of the Japanese game company that makes “Final Fantasy,” Square Enix.
After nearly six years, both Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One are on the verge of being replaced. In 2020, the PlayStation 5 and Project Scarlett are expected to launch.
We already know a little bit about both, but there’s one huge detail we’ve yet to see: What will games look like on next-gen gaming platforms?
Thanks to a new demo video from “Final Fantasy” publisher Square Enix, we just our first taste of what to expect in 2020 – take a look:
The demo, named “Back Stage,” comes from Square Enix’s Luminous Productions — a subsidiary of Square Enix focused on creating a new, untitled project.
Luminous Productions / Square Enix
The demo intends specifically to show off a new visual technique known as “Ray Tracing,” which aims to re-create natural lighting more accurately.
Luminous Productions / Square Enix
The phrase “Ray Tracing” doesn’t exactly spark joy. It sounds like jargon, and that’s because it’s totally jargon.
Here’s a simple, logical explanation of the concept from my colleague Antonio Villas-Boas:
“It essentially simulates the path of light travelling from a light source in a game, like a light bulb, fire, or the sun, more accurately than conventional video game lighting. The result is more realistic lighting, reflections, and shadows in a video game.”
Aha!
So, simply speaking, ray tracing makes representations of light in games – whether we’re talking about shadows, reflections, light sourcing, or whatever else – look more accurate.
Notably, the demo also highlights the overall horsepower increase with next-gen consoles that will enable high-fidelity visuals like those seen below:
Luminous Productions / Square Enix
Between the reflection from the mirror and the variance in lighting of the objects on the counter, it’s clear that ray tracing has a massive impact on visuals. It remains to be seen how much of this technique can be applied across entire games, but we’ll find out soon enough!
Luminous Productions / Square Enix
Check out the full demo video, named “Back Stage,” right here: