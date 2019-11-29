PSB Academy bags six higher education category awards for demonstrating success in addressing student learning needs

PSB Academy was named Winner for disciplines in Accounting, Audit & Taxation, Computer Science / IT, Engineering, Languages / Literature, Science, Tourism & Hospitality at the JobsCentral Learning Training Education and Development (TED) Awards 2019.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 November 2019 – PSB Academy (PSBA), one of Singapore’s leading private education institutions (PEI), announced today its achievement of six industry award wins at the JobsCentral Learning TED Awards this year. The awards recognise the institution’s achievements at the higher education level, namely, their Diploma, Degree, Masters / PhD and Professional Certification courses.









PSB Academy was named ‘Winner in Higher Education’ for disciplines in Accounting, Audit & Taxation, Computer Science / IT, Engineering, Languages / Literature, Science, Tourism & Hospitality at the JobsCentral Learning Training Education and Development (TED) Awards 2019.

The TED Awards seek to assess education providers on their abilities in addressing learning needs and solving learning challenges by demonstrating success in conceptualizing and delivering category specific learning initiatives.

2019: A year of industry firsts

These award wins dovetail with PSBA’s efforts to deliver on its mandate to unite industry with academia to produce progressive curriculum that will adequately equip students for today’s workforce.

In less than two years since the institute’s partnership with the EC-Council was penned, their School of Engineering and Technology was awarded the EC-Council Circle of Academia Excellence for their delivery of the Diploma in Network Defence and Forensic Countermeasures. A new partnership with ACE, a leading non-profit exercise professional and health coach certification organisation, means trainers can now earn the certification as part of the Diploma of Sport and Exercise Sciences at PSBA’s School of Life and Physical Sciences.

In addition, the launch of a Diploma in Global Supply Chain Management with the Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport, marked the first time that the logistics charter extended its certification expertise to the diploma students of a PEI. The Academy was also the first PEI to partner with a distinguished New Zealand university, Massey University, to offer a course in data analytics with an SAS certification, to train up a new generation of data-savvy leaders.

PSBA has also continued its work to provide greater access to pathways for higher education. With foundation and language proficiency courses, as well as professional certifications to help lay the groundwork for students and workers to advance and upgrade their qualifications. The Academy’s School of Foundation Studies made the charts in the international arena for the first time as a finalist in the PIEoneer Awards 2019 “Language Educator of the Year” category, with the launch of more programmes to provide N/O level and international students bridging courses to higher education.

2020: A clear runway for a growing Future Academy

Building on the success of this year’s pioneering initiatives, next year, the Academy plans to broaden its offerings with more cross-disciplinary courses that aim to nurture well-rounded, versatile individuals that have the freedom of pursuing diverse interests while increasing their potential for professional mobility.

“Our partnerships with universities, professional accreditation bodies and institutions, as well as brands, continue to be our key to fortifying our programmes with the relevance required in today’s businesses,” said Dr Sam Choon Yin, Dean, PSB Academy. “These knowledge partners share our vision in building a Future Academy that continues to evolve with the times. Our roles as educators have departed from the traditional work of imparting the technical skills and information required to help professionals thrive in their fields and beyond. We now share a dedication in imbuing the values of lifelong learning in our students, so that learning and self-development becomes an intrinsic part of their personal and professional lives. The awards we have won today are just a small testament of our willingness to adapt and improve as an institution.”



