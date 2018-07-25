Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid arrive in Singapore – minus their World Cup stars

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa and PSG’s Thiago Silva are not coming to Singapore for the ICC but Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already started training here. International Champions Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atletico Madrid fans might be disappointed to learn some of the teams’ big names are not coming to Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC).

The stars missing in PSG’s squad include France’s Kylian Mbappe, Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani, Brazil’s Neymar Jr and Thiago Silva, Belgium’s Thomas Meunier, and Argentina’s Angel di Maria.

All six played for their national teams in the 2018 World Cup and are on vacation now due to their participation in the tournament.

Likewise, Atletico Madrid’s squad also omitted those who featured for their respective countries in Russia. Missing are France’s Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar, and Lucas Hernandez; Croatia’s Sime Vrsaljko; Spain’s Diego Costa and Koke; Brazil’s Felipe Luis; and Uruguay’s Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

PSG, however, arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (July 25) morning with new Italian signing Gianluigi Buffon; together with Argentinian midfielder Giovani lo Celso and Timothy Weah, who is the son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner George Weah.

Atletico which will also be touching down on the same day, meanwhile, will be keen to show off Slovenia’s Jan Oblak and France’s Kevin Gameiro.

English side Arsenal was the first to arrive on Monday and its squad is the most star-studded with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leading the line-up.

The Gunners will kick off the ICC on Thursday by playing Atletico, followed by a game on Saturday against PSG. The latter will meet Atletico in a clash next Monday that closes this year’s edition of the tournament.