After being crushed by Arsenal, Paris St-Germain has beefed up its squad by recalling Angel di Maria and Thiago Silva for final game against Atletico Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has called for reinforcements for the final game of the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore against Atlético Madrid on Monday (July 30).

Both teams previously announced squads that were missing their star players who were involved in the World Cup, to the disappointment of fans.

PSG, however, has reacted quickly after it was thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal on Saturday in front of a record 50,308 spectators at the National Stadium.

Manager Thomas Tuchel told The Straits Times after the game that Angel di Maria “will arrive (on Sunday)” and sure enough, the Argentinian winger showed up hours later to link up with the rest of his teammates.

di Maria wasn’t the only big name reinforcement to turn up as PSG’s Brazilian captain Thiago Silva was also spotted in Singapore on Monday.

It is anybody’s guess if both players will be involved in the game against Atlético Madrid but one thing is for sure, PSG definitely looks stronger on paper now with di Maria and Silva back in the squad.