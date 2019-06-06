PUB is building one of the world’s largest floating solar panel systems that could generate enough power for 13,500 HDB flats every year

The Tengeh floating solar photovoltaic system would be used to generate green energy to power PUB’s water treatment processes. The Straits Times

Singapore’s Public Utilities Board (PUB) has unveiled an ambitious plan to build the country’s first-ever large-scale floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system by 2021 – and it’s poised to be one of the largest of such structures in the world.

The water agency announced on Thursday (June 6) that the 50 megawatt-peak (MWp) floating solar PV system would be installed at Tengeh Reservoir in two years’ time.

At the opening ceremony of the Ecosperity Conference 2019, minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said that a Request for Proposal will be launched on Friday (June 7) to invite private sector companies to take over the design, construction, ownership and operations of the Tengeh instalment for the next 25 years.

According to the agency’s statement, the upcoming Tengeh floating solar PV system would be among the world’s largest and would generate green energy to power water treatment processes.

The system is also expected to offset 7 per cent of PUB’s current energy needs, allowing the agency to simultaneously reduce its carbon footprint.

As the system does not require fossil fuels to be burnt, the Tengeh system would be able to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 28,000 tonnes every year – the equivalent of removing 6,000 cars off the country’s roads, said PUB.

The agency also noted that the power generated from the floating system would be enough to supply electricity to 13,500 four-room Housing Development Board (HDB) flats annually, all while performing five to 15 per cent better than conventional rooftop solar energy systems.

In addition to the floating solar PV system in Tengeh Reservoir, PUB said it is in the midst of implementing two smaller 1.5MWp systems at the reservoirs in Bedok and Lower Seletar by 2020.

The construction tender for the two projects have closed and will be awarded in the third quarter of the year, PUB said.

Upon completion, the three floating systems on Bedok, Lower Seletar and Tengeh reservoirs would allow for a total solar capacity of approximately 57MWp – enough to collectively power 15,500 four-room HDB flats for an entire year.

Solar panels slated to be installed on the roof of Tuas Water Reclamation Plant by 2025 will add an additional 5MWp to the figure.

PUB said it is in the process of deploying solar PV systems on the roofs of other water infrastructure, with such systems already installed at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks, Bedok Waterworks, PUB WaterHub, Tuas Desalination Plant and Changi Water Reclamation Plant.

