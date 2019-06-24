PUB is tapping Singaporeans for ideas to the ending of a Hari Raya film that had audiences in tears

The six-minute film tells the story of two orphaned brothers who were separated after one of them was adopted. Facebook / PUB

If you were left in tears by the story of two separated orphaned brothers in PUB’s Hari Raya ad, have hope – because you might just get to play a part in creating its happy-ever-after ending.

Spurred by the positive reaction to the film titled “Kinship”, Singapore water agency PUB announced on Facebook on Monday (June 24) that they are looking for the public’s help to suggest an ending for the film.

The six-minute film tells the story of two orphaned brothers who were separated after one of them was adopted.

Since its release on May 29, netizens have been asking for a proper closure to the film, with many requesting to see the brothers, Din and Zul, reunite.

Viewed over 1.1 million times on Facebook, it has been described as Singapore’s best-ever Hari Raya film that can rival the tear-jerker clips produced in Malaysia every year.

To suggest an ending, all you have to do is to post a synopsis of how you want the film to end in the comment section of PUB’s post, or by sending an email to pub_fow@pub.gov.sg by June 30.

PUB will be selecting and inviting the people behind the best three ideas to an exclusive workshop on July 8 with PUB and the creative team who produced the film.

According to PUB, the three winners will be notified via a Facebook direct message or through email.

