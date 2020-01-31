This performance polo shirt is so versatile that I was able to wear it to the office, out to dinner, and to the gym all in one day

source Public Rec

Athleisure brand Public Rec just made the most versatile polo shirt ever – the Go-To Polo.

With a classic polo shirt design, it can be worn dressed up, dressed down, and even for working out. The shirt is designed to wick moisture, be breathable, and to never lose its shape.

Priced at $68, the Public Rec Go-To Polo is cheaper than most traditional polos that don’t have performance technology.

After wearing it to work, dinner, and the gym all in one day, this is the most versatile polo I’ve ever tried.

Polo shirts are one of the most essential wardrobe pieces for men during the spring and summer seasons. Characterized by their collared necks, two or three fastening buttons, and short sleeves, polos are a common design, but are extremely versatile. They can be worn for a game of golf or tennis, dressed down on casual days, and even dressed up for the office.

Since polos are naturally more multi-functional than average t-shirts, they’ve become a favorite among athleisure and performance wear brands – and Public Rec is the latest to tackle it.

Founded in 2015 by former investment banker Zach Goldstein, Public Rec was created to fill the industry void of quality loungewear that men are comfortable with wearing outside of their home. After releasing super popular athleisure styles like the All Day Everyday Pant, a pair of sweatpants that sold out instantly and created a 1,200 person waiting list, and the Go-To Tee, a shirt designed to never lose its shape, the brand is creeping into the workwear space with the Go-To Polo.

In 2017, I tested both the All Day Everyday Pant and the Go-To Tee, and they’ve both held up wonderfully since my initial reviews. When I heard about the brand releasing the all-new Go-To Polo, I was excited to give it a try, too. Public Rec sent me a few samples, and after wearing them a few times, I actually like them even better than the tees.

caption The Go-To Polo pairs nicely with the Go-To Pants. source Public Rec

What it’s like to wear (May 2018)

The first thing I noticed about the Go-To Polo was the high level of comfort. The shirt is made from a proprietary fabric blend of Pima Cotton, TENCEL, and Spandex, that is designed to wick moisture and never shrink while staying soft and stretchy. While the material is identical to that of the Go-To Tee, the polo design makes this shirt a lot more functional.

I praised the Go-To Tee for being a t-shirt you can rely on for many occasions, and the Go-To Polo surpasses it in versatility. In one day, I wore the Go-To Polo to the office, out for dinner, and to the gym for a late-night workout. Finding a shirt that’s dressy enough for work, but made to perform well in a gym is otherwise pretty impossible. Yes, there are plenty of performance dress shirts on the market, but realistically, you won’t be doing sets of pull-ups and push-ups in them. With the Go-To Polo, any physical activity is completely doable and you won’t look out of place while wearing it.

The fact that the Go-To Polo never loses its shape is a major bonus. I love polo shirts in general, but one of my biggest peeves is when the collar loses its shape, becoming droopy and sloppy. To me, at that point, the shirt is unwearable. That will never be an issue with the Go-To Polo because the collar is made from the same stretchy material as the rest of the shirt.

Update after 1 year and 8 months (January 2020)

caption Here I am wearing the Public Rec Go-To Polo in Heather Silver Spoon. source David Slotnick/Business Insider

I recently updated my review on the Public Rec Go-To Tee, after being so impressed with how well it held up over the past two and a half years. Although I haven’t owned the Go-To Polo for as long, it has also maintained incredibly well with nearly two years of wear (it’s essentially the same shirt, but in a different style).

Public Rec’s claims that the shirt will never lose its shape are true. I’ve worn, washed, and dried my Go-To Polo many times, and it’s always come out of the laundry in perfectly good condition.

I love Ralph Lauren polos and I own a ton of them (it’s my overall favorite clothing brand), but to be completely honest, Public Rec’s fits better than any of them. As you can see in the picture above, the sleeve still fit nicely hasn’t stretched and the collar isn’t warped or wrinkled. There’s not much more you could ask for out of a polo.

The bottom line

Priced at $68 each, Public Rec Go-To Polos are a smart buy. They’re cheaper than traditional cotton polos from brands like Lacoste, Ralph Lauren, Brooks Brothers, or Club Monaco – and have all the performance functionality you’ll ever need. Even if you have no plans of wearing them for workouts or heavy physical activity, they’re still more comfortable and will last much longer than traditional cotton polos.

If you’re looking for a versatile, stylish, and well-fitting shirt you can wear anywhere and everywhere this spring and summer, I strongly recommend the Public Rec Go-To Polo.