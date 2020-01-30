Designed to never lose its shape, this might be the most comfortable T-shirt I’ve worn

caption The Public Rec Go-To Tee in Heather Burgundy. source Public Rec

When your plans don’t call for a formal outfit, T-shirts are one of the most comfortable options you can wear. They’re the perfect kind of top for casual get-togethers, running errands, or being active.

That said, some T-shirts just aren’t very comfortable; we’ve all experienced ill-fitting neck openings that stick up on the shoulder, sleeves that are too short, and torsos that are too long.

And even if a T-shirt does fit well initially, once it stretches out after being worn, or shrinks from washing and drying, it’ll never be the same.

Luckily, Public Rec has making a good-fitting T-shirt that stays that way down to a science with its Go-To Tee, and we’re not surprised. In 2016, the athleisure startup received so much praise for its All Day Everyday Pant, a pair of sweatpants nice enough to wear to the office, that it sold out and ended up with a 1200-person wait list for them.

Made from a proprietary fabric blend of Pima Cotton, TENCEL, and Spandex, the Go-To Tee is designed to wick moisture and never shrink while staying soft and stretchy.

caption The Public Rec Go-To Tee in Heather Navy. source Public Rec

Public Rec sent over a few samples, and I was excited to give them a try because I wear T-shirts all the time. They’re comfortable, and since I don’t have to dress in a suit for work, they’re also a part of my wardrobe during the week.

What it’s like to wear (August 2017)

My first impression was that the Go-To Tee fit very well. As simple as T-shirts are, I usually like to try them on in person, because you never know if a brand’s cut is going to be a little too big or small. Public Rec got this right, so there’s no need to size up or down.

The second thing I noticed was how nice the custom material was; I loved how soft it felt on my skin. I also appreciated the added stretchiness. It’s not stretchy to the point that it feels like workout gear, but you can tell it’ll keep its shape just by its feel.

So, I put the shirt to the test: I wore it to work during the week, washed and dried it, and then wore it again during a very busy Saturday. In the past, I have worn T-shirts under the assumption that they will need to be replaced after just a few wears and washes – that wasn’t the case this time. After being worn and washed, Public Rec’s Go-To Tee kept the same shape and fit.

Update after 2.5 years of wear (January 2020)

More than two years later, my Go-To Tee is holding up as wonderfully as when I first got it. I’ve worn, washed, and dried it countless times and it hasn’t faded, shrunk, or even slightly lost its shape – and that’s very impressive for a T-shirt. I was happy with it during the few weeks I tested it before writing my original review, but my experience over the last two and a half years has surpassed my initial thoughts.

If you think $54 is a lot of money for a T-shirt, I completely agree, but the Public Rec Go-To Tee is definitely worth it. I can’t think of any other T-shirt in my closet that has held up as well after so many wears and washes. Rather than buying $15 T-shirts that need to be replaced often, you can buy the Go-To Tee in your favorite colors and not have to worry about buying new ones for a really long time.

Here’s a picture of me wearing my Public Rec Go-To Tee in August 2019, more than two years after I first published this review. If I didn’t tell you it was this old, you’d probably think it was brand new.

caption Here I am wearing the Go-To Tee in Heather Burgundy. source Business Insider/Owen Burke

The bottom line

As the name suggests, the Go-To Tee is a shirt that you can truly rely on for many occasions. If you’re tired of regularly replacing your T-shirts, and want one that will keep you cool and comfortable while also keeping its shape, this is the one to buy.

Again, $54 is a lot for a T-shirt, but considering how long the Go-To Tee holds up, you can potentially even save money in the long run.

Black

source Public Rec

Heather Burgundy

source Public Rec

White

source Public Rec

Heather Silver Spoon

source Public Rec

Heather Navy

source Public Rec

Heather Charcoal