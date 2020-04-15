Public transport use in Singapore has fallen by 86% since the start of the year, Apple data shows

According to data published by Apple, transit direction requests in Singapore on Apr 13 were down 86% from the baseline on Jan 13. SPH

It seems Singapore’s commuters have been travelling a lot less within the island since reports of the coronavirus outbreak first came out earlier this year.

According to data published by Apple, anonymised data from Apple Maps users in Singapore shows a downward trend in overall movement since the later part of January, when the city state reported its first imported Covid-19 infection.

Updated daily, Apple’s Mobility Trends Reports is based on users’ requests for directions under “driving”, “walking” and “transit” in Apple Maps.

Using data from Jan 13, 2020, as its baseline, Apple reported on Apr 13 a 86 per cent decline in transit direction requests from its Singapore users – the highest decline of all categories.

Walking and driving directions also recorded staggering declines, at 72 per cent and 63 per cent respectively.

When viewed in detail, Apple’s data also reveals that while there was not much change in trends from February to mid-March, requests for transit directions were down by about half from the baseline on March 22, with further declines from that point forward.

Singapore reported its first two Covid-19 deaths on March 21.

Google, which has published a similar report but only up till April 5, noted similar declines in visits to public places from the middle of March. According to Google’s location data, there was a 14 per cent uptick in users in residential areas compared to its February 23 baseline.

Circuit-breaker drives movement in Singapore down

By April 6 – the day before the circuit-breaker kicked in – requests for transit directions on Apple Maps had fallen by close to 70 per cent, while driving and walking directions were down by 42 per cent and 57 per cent respectively.

As expected, all three categories registered declines from the start of the circuit-breaker, with transit directions falling to 20 per cent of the Jan 13 baseline on Apr 7.

And it also appears that Singaporeans are increasingly heeding the Government’s advice to stay home, as all three categories continued their downward trend from that point forward.

Data shows a downward trend in movement since the start of the circuit-breaker. Apple

Since the start of the circuit-breaker, Singapore’s government has implemented a slew of new measures to discourage people from leaving their homes unnecessarily. This includes a new rule introduced on Apr 14 that would require people to don masks at all times as long as they are not at home.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) more than 6,200 warnings and over 500 fines have already been issued to individuals who flouted safe distancing measures.

By Apr 14, public transport ridership and traffic volume had also dropped by more than 70 per cent since Apr 7, MOH said. It added that close to 80 per cent of the workforce are now home-based, and an estimated 30 per cent to 40 per cent of individuals leave their homes on weekdays, while 20 per cent to 30 per cent do so on weekends.

