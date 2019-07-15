People are slamming publications for pushing Amazon Prime Day deals while workers are protesting

caption As publications push Amazon Prime Day deals, they’re seeing backlash online. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Amazon is under fire this Prime Day, facing protests as employees call for higher wages and better working conditions.

Publications promoting Prime Day deals are facing backlash from readers.

“Support the workers not Amazon,” one person tweeted in response to Wired’s roundup of Prime Day deals.

As publications push Amazon Prime Day deals, they’re seeing backlash online from readers supporting striking workers at the e-commerce giant.

Amazon warehouse workers in Minnesota last week announced plans to strike on Monday, the start of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sales promotion. Employees in Germany also developed plans to strike, with major protests also planned in the UK, Spain, and Poland by workers seeking higher wages and better working conditions.

Many media organizations covering the protests also are publishing articles on the Prime Day deals available on Amazon on Monday and Tuesday.

Some readers are pushing back against coverage of Amazon’s deals.

Didn’t Polygon just unionize and its writers work to support each other in situations like this? Why are they writing about Prime Day deals, then, when an Amazon workers strike is taking place? https://t.co/anMh4xo8uP — Dalibor???? (@DaliDimovski) July 15, 2019

Shame on @BuzzFeed for notifying it's users about Amazon Prime Day. Stand with workers, stand with people, and don't cross the picket line! #PrimeDayAmazon — ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????? (@madisonnradison) July 15, 2019

Many publishers, including Insider Inc., The New York Times, and Polygon’s parent company, Vox Media, receive commissions from affiliate partners, such as Amazon, when readers make purchases through links to products.

“Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective,” Business Insider’s Insider Picks says at the top of its articles involving affiliate relationships.

How much were you paid to run this article, @wired?

And during a strike, no less.

Unfollowing, and you will never get a cent out of me. — Dr. Julie O'Brien ????‍♀️????????????‍????????‍???????? (@jobrienchem) July 15, 2019

There’s a strike going on and you’re telling people about amazon deals?? — Oh Just Bill (@JoofersBill) July 15, 2019

The workers are striking, don't be a scab — Eilidh (@bramble__jam) July 15, 2019

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on backlash faced by publications. A representative for the company previously told Business Insider that promotions like Prime Day had “become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues.”

“These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause – industry-leading pay, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees,” the representative continued.