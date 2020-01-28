Publix and Aldi may take over 11 closing Lucky’s Market stores — here are the locations we know

caption Publix and Aldi may take over closing Lucky’s Market stores. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Publix and Aldi may purchase 11 closing Lucky’s Market stores.

Publix has offered to buy five stores in Florida, in Clermont, Naples, Neptune Beach, Orlando, and Ormond Beach.

Aldi declined to identify the locations of six stores that it has offered to purchase.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Publix and Aldi may soon take over some closing Lucky’s Market stores.

Lucky’s Market, a regional grocery chain with locations in 10 states, is planning to close 32 stores in early February.

The company said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and entered into purchase agreements with the supermarket chains Publix and Aldi for 11 of its closing stores. Lucky’s Market plans to keep seven of its stores open in Michigan, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, and Colorado.

Publix confirmed on Tuesday that it has offered to purchase five leased Lucky’s Market stores in Florida.

The stores are located in Clermont, Naples, Neptune Beach, Orlando, and Ormond Beach, Publix told Business Insider.

Aldi has offered to purchase another five leased stores and one owned store, according to Lucky’s Market. Aldi on Tuesday declined to reveal the locations of stores under consideration.

“We can confirm Aldi is acquiring several Lucky’s Market locations in Florida,” said Dan Gavin, vice president of national real estate for Aldi US. “We will share more information as it’s available.”

The deals with Aldi and Publix are subject to court approval.

Here are the addresses of the stores that Publix plans to purchase: