PUB’s tear-jerker Hari Raya film now has an equally moving ending – but you’ll have to imagine it because there’s no video

The Hari Raya film from PUB which left netizens with red eyes and watery noses finally has an ending – but not in the way you might expect.
The original film, titled “Kinship”, has been described as Singapore’s best-ever Hari Raya film and tells the story of two orphaned brothers who were separated after one of them was adopted.
As the story ends with a cliffhanger, people stormed the comments section on PUB’s Facebook post to ask for a happy ending where the brothers, Din and Zul, reunite.
The finale was finally created after PUB tapped on Singaporeans to suggest ideas to the ending of the six-minute film in June. According to PUB, it then shortlisted three entries and invited their creators – Noor Arfa, Atiqah Ashari and Sam Chiu – to co-create the ending.
But instead of an equally moving short film, the five-minute sequel – “Dear Din, From Zul” – published on Tuesday (July 23) plays out as an audio story instead.
In the audio recording, a voice representing Zul reads out a series of letters to Din, explaining what happened after they were separated at the orphanage on the morning of Hari Raya years ago.
But while the ending was what many “Kinship” fans had been yearning for for months, some were disappointed that PUB decided to go the audio-only route.
One Facebook user – Muhammad Hiran – said that the audio was not engaging and “loses emotion when conveyed in English” as compared to the original film, where the characters spoke in Malay.
“I was expecting the kind of “drama” like the first one,” Jun Aidi said, and added that a drama would have more impact than a voice-over.
“It would be great if the follow-up is shown in drama and not in dialogue,” Ko Po Hui said.
Facebook screengrab
In a Mumbrella Asia article, Benson Toh, the creative director of Tribal Worldwide, which created the conclusion, was quoted as saying that the audio story format was a “fresh and different way to tell the story, instead of putting out another film, which may have been expected.”
The original film was viewed over 148,000 times in just two days, and now, its sequel has been viewed more than 38,000 times in two days and has gathered almost 600 likes on Facebook.
