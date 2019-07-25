Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló announces that he will officially leave office on August 2

caption Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello speaks during a Facebook live broadcast in the library of the governor’s mansion, in San Juan, Puerto Rico January 24, 2018. source Reuters/Alvin Baez/File Photo

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced Wednesday night that he would officially leave office by 5 p.m. local time on August 2.

Protesters outside the mansion tuned into the governor’s broadcast and erupted in celebration and fireworks after hearing news that he was officially stepping down.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló announced Wednesday night in a recorded statement that he would officially step down at 5 p.m. local time on August 2, 2019.

Although he promised the Puerto Rico legislature that he would make his announcement sometime between 5 to 6 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the message was delivered via Facebook closer to midnight. Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez Garced is expected to assume the position, the governor said.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside La Fortaleza are holding their phones up to their ears trying to hear Rossello’s broadcast. The quiet hum is a marked difference to the loud drums and music playing most of today. pic.twitter.com/NVB9GSp0sy — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) July 25, 2019

The embattled governor reportedly left the mansion hours before before the pre-recorded announcement was released. CBS News’ David Begnaud reported at 10 p.m. local time that the governor left the premises, though there was no confirmation as to where Rosselló was going or when he would return.

Beyond protests, Rosselló also faced pressure to resign from the Puerto Rico legislature. On Wednesday, lawmakers called for his immediate resignation or impeachment proceedings would begin, NBC News reported.

Before the announcement was made, videos taken Wednesday evening local time showed numerous reinforcements in riot gear surrounding the governor’s compound, with others making their way to the protest line.

Begnaud, who is reporting outside the governor’s mansion, said that the reinforcements were corrections officers, who are specially trained to deal with unruly crowds, sparking concerns that whatever was to come would provoke protesters to riot.

Just now inside the gates of La Fortaleza. Agents from the Tactical Operation Unit pic.twitter.com/H0BvakGo2V — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) July 24, 2019

The governor’s resignation brought an end to nearly two weeks of back-to-back protests, which drew hundreds of thousands to the streets of San Juan after the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI), an investigative news outlet in Puerto Rico, leaked controversial and lewd text messages between Rosselló and his aides.

On Wednesday night, Protesters outside the mansion tuned into the governor’s broadcast, then erupted in celebration and fireworks after hearing news that he was officially stepping down.

Ricky has announced his resignation!!!! The people of Puerto Rico have just won a gigantic victory ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/iooStN3ik6 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) July 25, 2019

BREAKING: It is official. @ricardorossello will resign effective August 2. Protesters light fireworks, erupt in euphoric cheer. Here is the moment they find out their cries, fraught as they are, have been heard. That Ricky has resigned. #rickyrenuncia #PuertoRico pic.twitter.com/y3FYBidOGa — Nick Brown (@NickPBrown) July 25, 2019