Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is expected to resign after his leaked text messages prompted the island’s largest protest in history

caption Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. source Reuters/Alvin Baez

Ricardo Rosselló is expected to step down as the governor of Puerto Rico Wednesday, after nearly two weeks of protests demanding he resign from his position.

A source familiar with the situation told CNN that his resignation is expected on Wednesday. But Puerto Rico’s Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira would not confirm reports to the outlet.

Calls for Rosselló’s resignation began earlier this month after the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI), a prominent investigative news outlet in Puerto Rico, published nearly 900 pages of the governor’s private messages, which were vulgar and misogynistic

The news of the governor’s “imminent” resignation was first reported Tuesday night by El Nuevo Día.

Speaking to CNN, Public Affairs Secretary Anthony Maceira would not confirm reports of the governor’s resignation.

“The governor has not resigned,” he said. “Whichever decision he makes will as always be communicated officially. There’s a frenzy right now and a lot of incorrect rumors being spread, even by some media outlets.”

Per the island’s Constitution, the secretary of state would assume the position of governor; the seat is currently vacant since the recent resignation of Luis Rivera Marín. The next-in-line would be Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez.

Upon hearing the news of Rosselló’s potential upcoming resignation on Tuesday, protesters situated outside La Forteleza began to cheer.

JUST NOW: This is the moment protesters found out about the @ElNuevoDia report that @ricardorossello’s resignation is imminent and within hours. The scene outside la Fortaleza…#rickyrenuncia pic.twitter.com/alZZKSSj6v — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 24, 2019

Sign of trouble to come? Protesters outside of la Fortaleza start booing and chanting “Wanda Renuncia” after announcement is made that @ElNuevoDia is reporting the successor will be Secretary of Justice Wanda Vasquez… #rickyrenuncia @foxnews pic.twitter.com/52LcSBlHcK — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) July 24, 2019

Calls for Rosselló’s resignation began earlier this month after the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI), a prominent investigative news outlet in Puerto Rico, published nearly 900 pages of the governor’s private messages, which were vulgar and misogynistic in nature.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in protest after Rosselló announced Sunday evening that he would not seek re-election, but he also wouldn’t step down as governor. This announcement incited more anger, prompting the island’s largest mass protest in history.

Some well-known Puerto Ricans also called for the governor’s resignation, including singer Ricky Martin, rapper Bad Bunny, and Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Rosselló tweeted Tuesday that he heard the calls of the Puerto Rican people, and it was time to listen.