Puma came under fire for a tweet that appeared to mock Nike and Zion Williamson’s injury

Duke superstar Zion Williamson was forced to leave Wednesday night’s game after his shoe blew out in the opening seconds.

Williamson was wearing Nikes at the time, prompting Puma to send out a snarky tweet that immediately earned scorn from others online.

Puma later deleted the tweet in question.

It was a stunning moment, leaving the crowd ready to take in the greatest rivalry in college basketball to sit and wait as the Blue Devils top player left the court.

Williamson was wearing Nike shoes, prompting Puma, a new high-level competitor in the basketball shoe market, to tweet about the moment.

“Wouldn’t have happened in Pumas” the brand tweeted, and later deleted.

Puma has deleted their tweet. pic.twitter.com/7pPitJ20zP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

Almost immediately, the tweet came under fire from other Twitter users, who called out the brand for attempting to take advantage of a young player’s injury.

With Williamson’s status as the projected top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft now in jeopardy, the jokes could clearly wait.

Wow @PUMA you just deleted an incredibly insensitive & ill timed tweet – and you think it’s done?!? Too late… — Leo Rautins (@LeoRautins) February 21, 2019

Puma Hoops have done so many things right with their social strategy, but this was a horrible move (tweet has already been deleted). #UNCvsDuke [Re: Zion Williamson getting injured] pic.twitter.com/8c29jcNB9n — Daniel Kobin (@danielkobin) February 21, 2019

At least Puma didn’t let that tweet stay up — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) February 21, 2019

Dear Brands, A PLAYER INJURY IS NOT THE TIME FOR SNARKY BRAND ON BRAND TWEETS. Tell your community managers to grow up. There's a time and place. pic.twitter.com/RQrFrDm58g — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) February 21, 2019

Additionally, some Twitter users noted the top promoted tweet above Zion’s injury came from Adidas, promoting the new Ultraboost 19, leading to speculation that the Nike-competitor had made a quick investment to take advantage of the moment.

Top promoted Tweet this morning: Adidas. After last night, that’s either quick thinking or great luck. pic.twitter.com/Dyy6WFgxTT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

LMAO IM SCREAMIN. We see you Adidas! #ThreeStripeLife ???? pic.twitter.com/NA0f0by9d9 — Lord Byrön of Fort Mose ???????????????????? (@byst) February 21, 2019

That said, the Ultraboost 19 was set to debut on Thursday for some time, so it’s possible that the placement of the promoted tweets was a coincidence.

Adidas did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

It’s not surprising that competing brands would attempt to take advantage of the bizarre moment – Nike almost immediately came under fire when the injury took place.

That said, when attempting to make a joke that involves the well-being and future monetary prospects of a teenager from a corporate Twitter account, it’s best to be extremely careful in your framing.

