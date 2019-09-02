We tried Pumpkin Spice Lattes from 4 major chains, and 7-Eleven was the clear winner

By
Meredith Cash, Ian Burke
-
The Pumpkin Spice Latte lineup.

caption
The Pumpkin Spice Latte lineup.
source
Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’/Starbucks/7-Eleven

Fall has just begun, but pumpkin spice has already taken over coffeehouses across the country, with big chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and 7-Eleven rolling out their seasonal beverages in August.

In light of all the new competition, Insider decided to give a few of them a try – and rank them, of course.

So, we set off from our offices in downtown Manhattan and visited all four chains to determine who has the best PSL in the game – and the result was surprising, to say the least.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes started taking over the country before fall even began, with big chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and 7-Eleven rolling out their seasonal beverages in August.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte lineup.

caption
The PSL lineup.
source
Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’/Starbucks/7-Eleven

Read more: Starbucks is rolling out a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, its first new pumpkin coffee drink in over a decade

We set out to determine which PSL powerhouse reigns supreme before the cold weather actually sets in.

caption
We set out to find the best PSL around.
source
Meredith Cash and Ian Burke/Insider

We hopped on a subway to Penn Station to visit New York City’s sole Krispy Kreme location.

caption
Krispy Kreme in Penn Station.
source
Ian Burke/Insider

The brand has multiple Pumpkin Spice offerings, including a cheesecake-filled doughnut inspired by the popular fall treat.

caption
Krispy Kreme’s cheesecake-filled pumpkin spice doughnut.
source
Krispy Kreme

Read more: Krispy Kreme is selling a new pumpkin spice doughnut stuffed with cheesecake just in time for fall

But we decided to stick with the classic hot Pumpkin Spice Latte for the purposes of our taste test.

caption
Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte.
source
Krispy Kreme

Read more: Krispy Kreme is bringing back its fan-favorite pumpkin spice cake doughnut just in time for fall

The barista handed us our order, which cost $3.26 and had whipped cream coming out of the top of the lid.

caption
Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

When we took the lid off, it was clear that there was too much whipped cream — it didn’t look anything like the promotional images.

caption
The whipped cream got stuck to the lid.
source
Ian Burke/Insider

While definitely present, the pumpkin spice flavor was not overpowering and the whipped cream, while messy, didn’t taste bad.

caption
Meredith tried to salvage the whipped cream.
source
Ian Burke/Insider

Ian called it quits after his first sip, but Meredith kept drinking the Krispy Kreme PSL on the subway ride down to the Financial District, where we popped into Starbucks to try the drink that started it all.

caption
Ian posed outside Starbucks.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

We ordered a classic Pumpkin Spice Latte and, upon opening the lid, we saw that Starbucks’ presentation was far superior to Krispy Kreme’s whipped cream mess.

caption
Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte topping stayed intact.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

The taste was better, too. Starbucks’ whipped cream was of a higher quality and a better complement to the latte itself. The spice on the top also offered a nice textural component to the drink.

caption
Ian sipped on a Starbucks PSL.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

After that, we walked across the street to Dunkin’.

caption
The coffee hits Meredith hard.
source
Ian Burke/Insider

Dunkin’ introduced its Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte to stores this year, posing the first major challenge to the Starbucks heavyweight’s 16-year reign as the most popular PSL.

caption
The Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.
source
Dunkin’

Meredith had previously tasted the iced version and was impressed with Dunkin’s take on the seasonal treat.

caption
Meredith’s iced Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.
source
Meredith Cash/INSIDER

But when it came to the hot one — which cost $3.47 — we were pretty disappointed with the appearance.

caption
The Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte came with no whipped cream or spice on top.
source
Ian Burke/Insider

The taste wasn’t much better. The drink was excessively sweet, and Ian thought it tasted like perfume and had the chemical smell of a candle.

caption
Meredith tried the Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.
source
Ian Burke/Insider

We moved on to our final destination of the day and, frankly, assumed that we had already found our winner in the Starbucks PSL.

caption
Ian was impressed by the Starbucks PSL.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

But 7-Eleven — the dark horse of the four — would ultimately prove us wrong.

caption
Ian outside of 7-Eleven.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

We walked in and were surprised to find that the convenience store’s version of the viral drink was actually dispensed from a machine.

caption
The 7-Eleven dream machine.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

The pour was much more watery than we had expected, further dashing our hopes of dethroning the Starbucks PSL.

caption
Ian poured himself a piping-hot cup of 7-Eleven’s PSL.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

We added a bit of complementary cinnamon on top to mimic the Starbucks and Krispy Kreme PSLs and then gave it a go.

caption
Ian tasted the 7-Eleven PSL.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

To our collective delight, the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte was an absolute treat.

caption
The 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

The drink was rich, creamy, and perfectly spiced — yet not overpowering. We tasted notes of chai, clove, and cinnamon.

caption
7-Eleven’s PSL.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

Starbucks’ PSL — which was the most expensive at $5.06 — is definitely the most Instagram-worthy…

caption
Ian sized up the Starbucks PSL.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

…but our dark horse certainly upset the field when it came to taste.

caption
Ian posed with an advertisement of our winner.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

And at $2.22, it was the cheapest, too.

caption
The 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte.
source
Meredith Cash/Insider

Our full PSL rankings are:1. 7-Eleven2. Starbucks3. Krispy Kreme4. Dunkin’

caption
Our rankings.
source
7-Eleven/Starbucks/Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’