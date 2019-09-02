We tried Pumpkin Spice Lattes from 4 major chains, and 7-Eleven was the clear winner

caption The Pumpkin Spice Latte lineup. source Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’/Starbucks/7-Eleven

Nothing announces the arrival of autumn quite like a piping hot cup of Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Though Starbucks has popularized the sought-after beverage, stores like Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, and Dunkin' have created their own versions of the PSL as well.

The Insider food team set out on a journey to determine which chain sells the best of the bunch.

To our surprise and delight, the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte – which came out of a machine and cost just $2.22 – tasted far better than the other pumpkin spice drinks we tasted.

Fall has just begun, but pumpkin spice has already taken over coffeehouses across the country, with big chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and 7-Eleven rolling out their seasonal beverages in August.

In light of all the new competition, Insider decided to give a few of them a try – and rank them, of course.

So, we set off from our offices in downtown Manhattan and visited all four chains to determine who has the best PSL in the game – and the result was surprising, to say the least.

caption The PSL lineup. source Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’/Starbucks/7-Eleven

We set out to determine which PSL powerhouse reigns supreme before the cold weather actually sets in.

caption We set out to find the best PSL around. source Meredith Cash and Ian Burke/Insider

We hopped on a subway to Penn Station to visit New York City’s sole Krispy Kreme location.

caption Krispy Kreme in Penn Station. source Ian Burke/Insider

The brand has multiple Pumpkin Spice offerings, including a cheesecake-filled doughnut inspired by the popular fall treat.

caption Krispy Kreme’s cheesecake-filled pumpkin spice doughnut. source Krispy Kreme

But we decided to stick with the classic hot Pumpkin Spice Latte for the purposes of our taste test.

caption Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte. source Krispy Kreme

The barista handed us our order, which cost $3.26 and had whipped cream coming out of the top of the lid.

caption Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte. source Meredith Cash/Insider

When we took the lid off, it was clear that there was too much whipped cream — it didn’t look anything like the promotional images.

caption The whipped cream got stuck to the lid. source Ian Burke/Insider

While definitely present, the pumpkin spice flavor was not overpowering and the whipped cream, while messy, didn’t taste bad.

caption Meredith tried to salvage the whipped cream. source Ian Burke/Insider

Ian called it quits after his first sip, but Meredith kept drinking the Krispy Kreme PSL on the subway ride down to the Financial District, where we popped into Starbucks to try the drink that started it all.

caption Ian posed outside Starbucks. source Meredith Cash/Insider

We ordered a classic Pumpkin Spice Latte and, upon opening the lid, we saw that Starbucks’ presentation was far superior to Krispy Kreme’s whipped cream mess.

caption Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte topping stayed intact. source Meredith Cash/Insider

The taste was better, too. Starbucks’ whipped cream was of a higher quality and a better complement to the latte itself. The spice on the top also offered a nice textural component to the drink.

caption Ian sipped on a Starbucks PSL. source Meredith Cash/Insider

After that, we walked across the street to Dunkin’.

caption The coffee hits Meredith hard. source Ian Burke/Insider

Dunkin’ introduced its Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte to stores this year, posing the first major challenge to the Starbucks heavyweight’s 16-year reign as the most popular PSL.

caption The Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. source Dunkin’

Meredith had previously tasted the iced version and was impressed with Dunkin’s take on the seasonal treat.

caption Meredith’s iced Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. source Meredith Cash/INSIDER

But when it came to the hot one — which cost $3.47 — we were pretty disappointed with the appearance.

caption The Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte came with no whipped cream or spice on top. source Ian Burke/Insider

The taste wasn’t much better. The drink was excessively sweet, and Ian thought it tasted like perfume and had the chemical smell of a candle.

caption Meredith tried the Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte. source Ian Burke/Insider

We moved on to our final destination of the day and, frankly, assumed that we had already found our winner in the Starbucks PSL.

caption Ian was impressed by the Starbucks PSL. source Meredith Cash/Insider

But 7-Eleven — the dark horse of the four — would ultimately prove us wrong.

caption Ian outside of 7-Eleven. source Meredith Cash/Insider

We walked in and were surprised to find that the convenience store’s version of the viral drink was actually dispensed from a machine.

caption The 7-Eleven dream machine. source Meredith Cash/Insider

The pour was much more watery than we had expected, further dashing our hopes of dethroning the Starbucks PSL.

caption Ian poured himself a piping-hot cup of 7-Eleven’s PSL. source Meredith Cash/Insider

We added a bit of complementary cinnamon on top to mimic the Starbucks and Krispy Kreme PSLs and then gave it a go.

caption Ian tasted the 7-Eleven PSL. source Meredith Cash/Insider

To our collective delight, the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte was an absolute treat.

caption The 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte. source Meredith Cash/Insider

The drink was rich, creamy, and perfectly spiced — yet not overpowering. We tasted notes of chai, clove, and cinnamon.

caption 7-Eleven’s PSL. source Meredith Cash/Insider

Starbucks’ PSL — which was the most expensive at $5.06 — is definitely the most Instagram-worthy…

caption Ian sized up the Starbucks PSL. source Meredith Cash/Insider

…but our dark horse certainly upset the field when it came to taste.

caption Ian posed with an advertisement of our winner. source Meredith Cash/Insider

And at $2.22, it was the cheapest, too.

caption The 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte. source Meredith Cash/Insider





Our full PSL rankings are:1. 7-Eleven2. Starbucks3. Krispy Kreme4. Dunkin’