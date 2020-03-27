2 adorable foster puppies explored an empty aquarium after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic

caption Two foster puppies got to enjoy a fun-filled day at the Georgia Aquarium after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. source Georgia Aquarium

Two adorable foster puppies got to explore the empty Georgia Aquarium after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carmel and Odie, who are with the Atlanta Humane Society, got to meet the likes of whale sharks and manta rays.

And after a fun-filled day, the cute pups took a nap right next to their new fish friends.

Georgia Aquarium posted a video of their adventure on Twitter, where it has racked up thousands of likes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, people around the world have been turning to adorable animals to help lift their spirits up.

A group of penguins stole America’s hearts as they explored an empty aquarium, and this week it was two very cute puppies’ turn to do the same.

Carmel and Odie had a blast exploring Georgia Aquarium, which teamed up with Atlanta Humane Society to give the foster puppies a fun and exciting day.

caption Carmel and Odie are eight-week-old foster puppies. source Georgia Aquarium

The eight-week-old puppies – who are siblings – got to meet the likes of whale sharks and manta rays as they explored all the aquarium has to offer.

caption The adorable pups got to meet plenty of beautiful animals. source Georgia Aquarium

They also ran through Georgia Aquarium’s underwater tunnel and played in front of its Ocean Voyager gallery window.

caption Carmel and Odie were clearly fascinated as they explored the aquarium. source Georgia Aquarium

After a busy day, the tired puppies took a nap right by their new fish friends.

caption After a long day, Carmel and Odie took a nap by their new fish friends. source Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium later posted a video of Carmel and Odie’s day on Twitter, where it quickly racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat???????????? pic.twitter.com/ZoW9L4TKvU — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 26, 2020

“We at Georgia Aquarium want to bring joy to peoples’ day, especially during this time,” a spokesperson told Insider. “And what better way than puppies?”

“The team at Atlanta Humane Society was excited to help us with this to showcase the aquarium and the great work Atlanta Humane Society does.”

And giving Carmel and Odie a day to play in the aquarium doesn’t just make for adorable photos.

caption Bringing Carmel and Odie to the aquarium is a great way to keep both them and the fish engaged. source Georgia Aquarium

“It is important to keep animals engaged and stimulated,” the spokesperson said. “By introducing the puppies to a new space, they are able to learn and explore.”

Carmel and Odie were transferred to Atlanta Humane Society last month and are believed to be a terrier mix.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Atlanta Humane Society is only doing limited adoptions.

Carmel and Odie will go up for adoption once the organization can fully reopen again.

caption Carmel and Odie peacefully watch the fish go by at Georgia Aquarium. source Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium closed to the public on March 14 and plans to remain shut until at least the end of the month.

But the aquarium told Insider that staff members are still caring for all the animals, making sure “they receive uninterrupted care, enrichment, training sessions, and food!”

The aquarium is also keeping connected to the community and giving updates on Twitter about its animals, including a pregnant Beluga whale named Whisper who is due in a few weeks.

???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ????????????????-????????????????: Pregnant whale Whisper is due in the coming weeks! ???? Even though we're closed, Whisper, and all of our animals, still continue to receive the best care possible from our amazing teams. See her latest ultrasound check-in below! pic.twitter.com/8vVZ9ECwPE — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) March 24, 2020

Georgia Aquarium is also offering online education programs to keep families entertained, and has a live webcam for those who want to be soothed by the sight of its beautiful fish.