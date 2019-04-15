This is the best water bottle I’ve used in years — 2 factors justify the $48 price tag

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption There are three sizes of bottles from Purist Collective perfect for a single serving or a small group. source Huckberry

Purist Collective bottles (starting at $48 on Huckberry) are designed for use with all sorts of beverages from ice water to hot coffee to juice and beyond.

The bottles feature a glass interior that retains zero flavors from past beverages once rinsed, so you’ll never drink coffee-flavored water ever again.

The one-size-fits-all lids are interchangeable across all three Purist Collective bottles, so you’re also never left fumbling about for the right top.

First, let’s talk about a few things that don’t set a Purist Collective bottle apart from so many others out there on the market. For example, they feature a double-walled vacuum-sealed body made out of stainless steel. They keep drinks warm for hours and cool for as much as an entire day. And they’re leak-proof.

All that stuff is great, but also to be expected from any halfway decent (and not exactly cheap) reusable bottle. So what makes Purist Collective products so special? There are two things actually.

caption Each bottle is lined with glass that won’t retain any flavors from previous drinks. source Huckberry

First, the company offers three different bottle sizes, each with a lid that fits all other Purist Collective bottles. Sounds like a simple point, right? And it is – an elegantly simple one. How much time have you spent in life digging around for the right top to fit the water bottle you just grabbed? If you have three Purist Collective bottles like I do, the answer is very little because any of the three lids that came with the bottles will fit.

Second, Purist Collective bottles are lined with glass made from silicon dioxide. Once rinsed out, the bottle retains zero flavors from past beverages thanks to the lining. And don’t worry, this glass is extra strong so it won’t shatter either.

Currently, Purist offers three bottles. There’s the Maker which is more like a 10-ounce mug that’s perfect for coffee on the commute or around the campfire. Then there’s the 18-ounce Mover, a perfect gym bottle or for use on day hikes (though these bottles will add a fair amount of gear weight). And finally there’s the extra large 32-ounce Founder bottle, perfect for keeping you hydrated all day or toting warm coffee around for a small group.

All Purist Collective bottles come in steel, gray, black, and white, and have leak-proof screw-top lids with handles; lids with new functions are on the way soon. The bottom line is that yes, these are expensive bottles, but unless you lose one, you’ll likely use it for life.