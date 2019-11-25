Purple’s Black Friday sale has already started — save up to $400 on mattresses, pillows, and more

- source
- Online mattress startup Purple, known for its grid design that gives adaptive support and comfort to sleepers, is offering savings of up to $400 on mattress and sleep bundles during Black Friday.
- Purple’s Black Friday sale is already live and gets you $200 off the Hybrid Premier Mattress, $150 off the Hybrid Mattress, and $100 off the original Purple Mattress. Accessories are also 10% off. These deals end at 3 a.m. ET on December 5.
While many mattress companies make their mattresses with foam or a spring construction, online startup Purple takes a unique approach, using a “grid” design that offers adaptive support and comfort. And this holiday season, you can try one of these innovative Purple mattresses at a major discount.
The Purple Black Friday sale is live right now and ends at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 5. During this time, it’s offering up to $400 off mattress and sleep bundles. Each of Purple’s mattresses get a discount – $200 off the Hybrid Premier Mattress, $150 off the Hybrid Mattress, and $100 off the original Purple Mattress – and if you bundle accessories like pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors, you’ll score another discount up to $200. Depending on the items you bundle together, you can save up to $400 in total.
All accessories are also 10% off if you choose to buy them outside of the bundle. In addition to mattresses, Purple sells bases, bedding, weighted blankets, and seat cushions, one of which we reviewed here. These would make great gifts, and if you’re looking for more ideas, check out more holiday gift ideas from Insider Picks here.
The 5 best deals from Purple:
- Hybrid Premier Mattress (Queen), $1,999 (originally $2,199) [You save $200]
- Hybrid Mattress (Queen), $1,449 (originally $1,599) [You save $150]
- Purple Mattress (Queen), $999 (originally $1,099) [You save $100]
- Purple Pillow, $89 (originally $99) [You save $10]
- Royal Seat Cushion, $71 (originally $79) [You save $8]
