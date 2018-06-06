Rapper Pusha T is slamming Drake in a feud that should thrill Adidas

A feud between rappers Drake and Pusha-T, that has lasted nearly a decade, came to a head this month when Pusha-T released an album taking a direct hit at Drake.

In the track, the rapper alluded to Drake having an upcoming collection with Adidas, called Adidon, which he said is named after his secret child, Adonis.

This caused an outcry on social media – some fans are claiming the new Adidas collection will be tarnished by the track. However, the brand has received considerable amounts of publicity because of this.

Within 24 hours, Drake responded with his own track, “Duppy Freestyle,” which took aim at his arch nemesis.

But things got even spicier after that. Last Tuesday, Pusha-T released a track about Drake entitled “The Story of Adidon.” The track was accompanied with an old photo of Drake wearing blackface.

The photo was taken from a photoshoot Drake had done in 2008 for the Canadian fashion label Too Black Guys. The photos were designed for a line released that year called Jim Crow Couture, which was meant to be a form of artistic criticism on the Jim Crow era of American history. Even with this context, however, the photo has sparked an outcry on social media.

But some fans are more preoccupied with one line in the track where Pusha-T alluded to Drake having an upcoming collection with Adidas called Adidon. Pusha-T claimed that the collection is named after his secret child, Adonis. A son, which he reportedly had with adult actress Sophie Brussaux.

“Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that’s real / Love that baby, respect that girl / Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world,” he rapped.

Drake has not yet responded to these allegations.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club last week, Pusha-T explained this reference in detail: “The child… Allegedly, his new line on Adidas, is called Adidon, which is named after Adonis, his son,” he said. “But we couldn’t know about your child until you start selling sweatsuits and sneakers?” he said.

Some fans are claiming the new Adidas collection will be tarnished by the track, while others have pointed out that this could just be a large publicity stunt for the upcoming collection.

Either way, it has created a massive buzz around its potential release, and one that will lickely provide a big boost for Adidas.