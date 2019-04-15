Put away your passports – a new contactless immigration system at Tuas Checkpoint will clear people via iris and facial imaging

Participants should not wear sunglasses, caps or other head gear that may obstruct their full facial image when using the contactless immigration clearance lane. The Straits Times

Be prepared to say farewell to the immigration clearance system you were once familiar with.

A new hassle-free experience for travellers is being trialled at Tuas Checkpoint.

In a press release on Monday (April 15), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced that they have commenced a six-month trial for an immigration clearance system that will verify the identity of travellers using iris and facial imaging.

Commencing on April 8 at one of the automated arrival lanes in the bus hall at Tuas Checkpoint, the trial system does not require travellers to present their thumbprint or passport for immigration.

Instead, the system will capture images of the iris or face of the traveller.

It will then verify if the identified traveller holds a valid passport.

Singaporeans will be the first to experience this new contactless immigration system To be eligible for the trail, you have to be a Singapore citizen aged six and above, and holding a passport with numbers beginning with the letter K. The passport must also be issued after January 1, 2018.

No prior sign-ups for the trail are required.

Participants should not wear sunglasses, caps or other head gear that may obstruct their full facial image when using the contactless immigration clearance lane, ICA said.

At the end of the trial period, ICA will be assessing the feasibility to extend this system to more automated clearance lanes and other checkpoints in Singapore.

The new system was introduced to enhance operational efficiency, but also work towards maintaining a high standard of traveller identity verification and security, ICA said.

