Putin arrived at the Helsinki summit in a tank-like limo that rivals ‘The Beast’ that carries Trump

caption Russian President Vladimir Putin flaunted a brand new limo as he arrived at a meeting with President Donald Trump in Helsinki on Monday. source Twitter

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a meeting with President Donald Trump in Helsinki on Monday in a tank-like limousine that rivals his American counterpart’s.

The Aurus Senat Kortezh, which was unveiled at Putin’s inauguration in May, weighs roughly six tons, is covered in armor plating, has a 6.6-liter V12 engine, and 860 horsepower. It’s 5.5 feet tall and 22 feet long.

Comparatively, Trump’s official presidential vehicle, nicknamed “The Beast,” is 18 feet long and roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a meeting with President Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland on Monday in a tank-like limousine that rivals his American counterpart’s.

The Aurus Senat Kortezh, which was unveiled at Putin’s inauguration in May, weighs roughly six tons, is covered in armor plating, has a 6.6-liter V12 engine, and 860 horsepower. The car, which is 5.5 feet tall and 22 feet long, was designed by the Russia-based Central Research and Development Automobile Institute, Newsweek reports.

A civilian version of the Russian president’s limo is reportedly in the works and could cost up to $160,000.

Comparatively, the president’s car, nicknamed “The Beast,” is 18 feet long and roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall. Many details about the car, including its weight, remain classified. But we do know it has armor plating, bulletproof windows, and Kevlar-enforced tires.

caption The presidential limousine, aka The Beast, is parked in front of the Trump hotel as President Donald Trump attends dinner with supporters on April 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

The presidential fleet has 12 identical limos in its rotation that are parked in the Secret Service’s headquarters and under constant surveillance when not in use. Each car cost more than $1 million to make.

After Putin arrived in Helsinki and rode to the meeting with Trump in his brand new vehicle, a prominent Russian talk show host, Vladimir Solovyov, later wondered if the president would be so impressed by the Russian leader’s car that he’d desire his own.

“Interesting – will Trump, after meeting with Putin, order himself a Kortezh limousine?” Solovyov said.