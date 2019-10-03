Putin followed Trump’s lead and criticized 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg

source Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest to criticize 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg following her speech last week at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

“I may disappoint you but I don’t share the common excitement about this speech by Greta Thunberg,” Putin said, adding: “No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and … people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden.”

President Donald Trump also took a jab at Thunberg last week with a mocking tweet.

Putin was referring to Thunberg's impassioned speech last week at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

Putin was referring to Thunberg’s impassioned speech last week at the United Nations Climate Action Summit. She spent her time on the stage chastising world leaders for failing to take action to slow the effects of climate change. The speech quickly went viral and, while celebrated globally, also attracted vitriol – particularly from conservatives and trolls. A right-wing commentator on Fox News called Thunberg a “mentally ill Swedish child” (Fox News later apologized) and former “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson lambasted the teen in a stinging op-ed in the UK tabloid The Sun. Canadian Member of Parliament Maxime Bernier has called her alarmist and mentally unstable.

In a Twitter thread last Wednesday, she questioned "I honestly don't understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead. I guess they must simply feel so threatened by us."

Here we go again…

As you may have noticed, the haters are as active as ever – going after me, my looks, my clothes, my behaviour and my differences.

They come up with every thinkable lie and conspiracy theory. (Thread->) pic.twitter.com/5rS2VpZj00 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019

Putin is Thunberg’s latest “hater.”

“No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and … people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden,” Putin said, according to Reuters.

“I’m sure that Greta is a kind and very sincere girl,” he added. “But adults must do everything not to bring teenagers and children into some extreme situations.”

Putin indicated in his talk that he believes the teen may have been manipulated to serve outside interests, the Associated Press reported. “It’s deplorable when someone is using children and teenagers in their interests,” he said.

Thunberg inspired an estimated 4 million people in 161 countries to take to the streets last month in what was likely the largest climate-change demonstration in history. In March, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for having launched what the Norwegian lawmaker Freddy Andre Ovstegard described to The Guardian as “a mass movement which I see as a major contribution to peace.”

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean,” she said during her UN speech. “Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

She was invited earlier this week by a member of the Duma, the Russian lower house of parliament, to come to Russia to deliver a speech, according to Reuters.