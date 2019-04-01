Vladimir Putin cooks meat kebabs with a secret homemade barbecue sauce recipe during his vacations in Siberia, the region’s leader claims

caption Vladimir Putin fishing in Tuva, August, 2017. source YouTube/RT

Vladimir Putin is a competent chef and makes meat kebabs with a secret barbecue sauce for guests when on vacation in Tuva, Siberia, the region’s leader has said.

Chairman Sholban Kara-ool told RIA Novosti that Putin loves to cook shashlik – grilled meat on a kebab skewer – but keeps the ingredients of the marinade close to his chest.

Putin takes an annual vacation to Tuva to fish, camp, and hike – and spends time with Kara-ool.

“The president likes to roast meat,” Kara-ool told reporters at the 2019 Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum. “Everything is done by the president himself.”

caption Putin on horseback during a vacation trip. source The Week

Kara-ool told RIA Novosti that Putin’s favored dish to cook is shashlik – grilled meat on a kebab skewer – but added that he never reveals the composition of the marinade for the meat.

Asked what ingredients are in the marinade Putin makes, Kara-ool said: “I don’t know,” adding, “it’s his secret.”

Kara-ool did not specify if the marinade is served as a sauce with the kebabs after they’re cooked, but said Putin’s cooking was “Шикарный,” meaning “splendid.”

He was also asked what he and Putin talk about when the president visits, and Kara-ool said it wasn’t all politics.

“He knows how to fish, make a fire, make coffee, and everything else.”

caption Tuva lies on Russia’s southern border with Mongolia. source Google Maps

Kara-ool said he made Putin some green tea, a local tradition in Tuva (a republic and federal subject of Russia) which Putin: “Loves very much.”

caption Sholban Kara-ool, 51, head of the Republic of Tuva and supporter of presidential candidate Vladimir Putin. source Reuters

State broadcaster Russia Today followed Putin on one of his vacations to Tuva in 2017:

In August, 2018, Putin went on vacation to Tuva with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Security Service (FSB) head Alexander Bortnikov.