This cleverly designed resistance equipment helps me get an intense workout at home using low-impact movements and minimal space

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source P.volve/Instagram

There’s more than one way to tone and strengthen your arms, legs, and core.

For adherents of the P.volve way of working out, small but deliberate movements are key. They’re low-impact, precise, and unexpectedly effective.

Two pieces of fitness equipment that encourage and facilitate these movements are the P.ball ($59.99) and the P.band ($29.99).

They both use resistance to target and activate those hard-to-hit muscles, delivering a slow and steady burn.

Ah, 2019. Another year, another set of resolutions dedicated to working out more and getting into shape. “This year will be different – really,” you tell yourself. But if you’re forcing yourself to lift, go to spin classes, or do HIIT exercises even when you already know you hate these types of heavy or high-intensity workouts, your motivation is probably going to wane by February.

Stephen Pasterino, the fitness studio founder who’s best known for training Victoria’s Secret models, believes you don’t have to torture yourself to see and feel results. Instead, with his P.volve method and fitness products, you can tone and strengthen your body through precise, minuscule movements.

Devoid of burpees, bicep curls, and back-breaking exercises, the P.volve way of working out doesn’t look like it takes a lot of effort – until you feel the unmistakable burn in your arms and legs just a few reps in.

I was curious about the efficacy of these low-impact workouts and open to giving my joints a break, so I took a P.volve class that made use of two fitness accessories, the P.ball ($59.99) and the P.band ($29.99). I also brought the two home to work out with on my own.

source P.volve

The P.ball is basically a small inflated ball-resistance band combination that slips between your thighs for a somewhat unnatural but not uncomfortable configuration. By squatting, squeezing, and turning, you target and engage your thighs, butt, and abs in new ways your body probably isn’t used to. Though the movements are small, the effect – a slow, steady, and searing burn – is not. Because I usually associate being sore with higher-intensity workouts, I was pleasantly surprised to feel the familiar pangs of soreness in my core, legs, and arms following the one hour workout with the P.ball and the P.band.

The P.band is similar to a resistance band, with a glove-like design so you can leave your fingers free (as opposed to gripping a resistance band the whole time). My arms are on the weaker side and I’ve always had difficulty strengthening and defining them, so I really felt the burn. The P.band exposed me to arm muscles I didn’t even realize I had, and I found it especially effective for the tricky triceps.

source P.volve

The great thing about these two pieces of fitness equipment is that you don’t have to move to New York City and visit the P.volve studio in order to experience their benefits. They’re perfect for at-home workouts and those days when you can’t or don’t want to go to your gym to exercise. Take it from someone whose YouTube search history is frequently dominated by variations of “easy apartment workouts.” The low-impact, small-movement P.ball and P.band are ideal for tiny bedrooms and ongoing friendly relations with the neighbors living right below you.

P.volve’s YouTube channel contains some workouts for the P.ball and P.band, and the products also include a free 15-day all access pass to P.volve’s online streaming site, which holds more than 150 workouts. There are tons of variations to explore with these accessories, plus the two can be used at the same time.

If you’re searching for a new way to strengthen and tone your muscles, you should try the P.ball and P.band for unexpectedly effective results. They’re available for purchase separately or bundled in the Premium P.volve Kit for a slight discount.

Read more about the products and services that will help you keep your 2019 fitness resolutions: