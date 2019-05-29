PVW Brain Tumor Foundation launched with Play Your Part! Benefit Concert

21 May, 2019 at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 May 2019 – The PVW Brain Tumor Foundation, a newly-founded foundation that aims to raise local awareness of brain tumors and provide a source of funding for patient and families, held a formal launch with Play Your Part!, a special benefit concert at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Amphitheatre – The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts on Tuesday, 21 May 2019. Featuring professional musicians from Hong Kong and Macau under the direction of conductor Lio Kuokman, Music Director of the Hong Kong New Music Ensemble, the concert features stirring music that will move and entertain.





The benefit concert is a tribute to Pieter Vance Wyckoff, a member of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra that the PVW Brain Tumor Foundation is named after. Pieter was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018, and his courage in the fight against this serious disease has served as great inspiration to patients and families alike.





About 300,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with a primary CNS (central nervous system) tumor — a tumor that originates from the brain tissue and often referred to as brain cancer — with 200-250 new cases diagnosed in Hong Kong alone, of which about 75-80 are new cases of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Some tumors, such as GBM, are highly aggressive. There are only a few treatment options available, and GBM can be (depending on the type) associated with a devastating average survival period of 15 months. As with other forms of cancer, early detection is key, and raising community awareness of the disease is an important part of the Foundation’s mission.





While surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy are treatment options, the range of standard treatments remains narrow as most cancer funding in Hong Kong is only made available to those suffering from more common cancers. This is why part of the Foundation’s mission is to raise funds to allow patients to explore other treatment options like Tumor Treating Fields.





Dr. Jenny Pu, Pieter’s primary neurosurgeon and co-founder of the PVW Brain Tumor Foundation, says, “Unlike other cancers, the amount of money supporting brain cancer patients’ treatment and research is very limited. We hope that the Foundation will arouse more concern for GBM, thus, with more resources on further research in this field. And hopefully, provide more funding for patient treatment and support the patients and their caretaker needs.”





Jen Shark, Pieter Wyckoff’s wife, says, “Having the foundation named after Pieter means a lot to me. The foundation’s work of helping brain tumor patients and families will reflect Pieter’s strength and kindness. I hope the PVW Foundation will be a helpful resource for people with brain tumors for treatment options, support groups and funding for those in need. On a larger scale, I hope that this Foundation will bring more treatment options to Hong Kong for patients with brain tumors and increase brain tumor awareness among the public.“





The first phase of funding, including proceeds from the benefit concert will go towards the first-line treatment, second-line treatment and palliative care for patients with a primary CNS tumor. All donation will be funded to the foundation without any deduction of administrative fee. Public are welcome to donate to this very important cause at http://pvwbraintumorfoundation.org.hk.





Established under the umbrella of the Hong Kong Neuro-Oncology Society (HKNOS), a non-profit professional medical society consisting of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers from different specialties that are interested in the treatment available to brain tumor patients in Hong Kong. The PVW Brain Tumor Foundation was set up in 2019 to provide support to people affected by brain tumors. Named after musician Pieter Vance Wyckoff, who suffers from the disease, the Foundation was founded with the support of the musicians of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra.