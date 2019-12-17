A 3-bedroom ‘pyramid’ on top of a mountain in Malibu just hit the market for over $2 million — here’s a look inside

caption A house shaped like a pyramid in Malibu is currently on the market. source Westside Estate Agency

On top of Saddle Peak in Malibu, California, sits a nearly 4,000-square-foot house shaped like a pyramid.

The property spans 2.4 acres and is 2,000 feet above the shoreline, according to a video report by Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home hit the market in early December with an asking price of $2.288 million. The property, surrounded by fruit orchards, gardens, hiking trails, and canyons, was bought by the current owners back in 2005 for $1.95 million.

The home’s standout features include its unique shape, oversized windows, and perhaps most unusually, an ancient sun calendar called an analemma.

Malibu is a swanky beach city in California known for its stunning views, celebrity residents, and high price tags. According to Zillow, as of October 2019, the city’s median home value is $2.884 million.

The house spans 3,727 square feet and sits on 2.4 acres of land.

According to a video report by Fox 11 Los Angeles, the unique home was built by two engineers in 1982.

The current owners first listed the home in February 2018 for $3.1 million, per Zillow’s record.

The owners bought the home back in 2005 for $1.95 million. According to Zillow, they listed it as a rental twice, both times for $12,000.

The spacious home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

On the first floor, there’s a main living area, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a dining area, and a study.

The study boasts a fireplace and large windows with views of the mountains.

Also on the first floor is an ancient sun calendar called an analemma. The calendar is located on the floor next to the window. In the image below, stripes of light are passing through it.

A spiral staircase leads to the second level, where there’s a master suite with a private balcony.

Oversized windows, like the ones in the image below, are scattered throughout the home, flooding it with natural light.

Since the back of the home is facing west, views of the Santa Monica Mountains are even more spectacular while the sun sets.

Listing agent Mark S. Gruskin told Business Insider that the draws of the property (described as “vibrating at the highest level atop Saddle Peak” and as having “spiritual elements” in Westside Estate Agency’s listing) are its unique architecture, quiet location, and amazing views.

“The most likely buyer for the home is probably someone who is both creative and spiritual, which could be anyone including an artist, musician, entrepreneur, or just someone who treasures bold architecture in a secluded, serene, and naturally beautiful setting,” he said.