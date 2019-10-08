Third-quarter earnings season is on the horizon. These are the 7 companies best positioned to impress with their reports.

source Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Third-quarter earnings season is just around the corner, and the upcoming company reports could tank the stock market or send it to all-time highs.

Research firm Birinyi Associates compiled data from past earnings seasons and found only seven companies beat both top- and bottom-line estimates in 80% of their reports.

Some of the companies included Facebook, Visa, and Moody’s.

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

Earnings season is a week away, and the positive or disappointing surprises could either tank markets or send them to all-time highs.

Large-cap companies including JPMorgan Chase and Johnson & Johnson will be first to issue their third-quarter reports starting October 15, with Verizon, Bank of America, and Netflix scheduled to report their quarterly figures later that week.

Research firm Birinyi Associates compiled data from past earnings seasons and found that only seven companies beat revenue and earnings estimates in 80% of their reports. The analysts also found third-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 are forecast to jump 2% year-over-year, with revenue growing 2.8% over the same period.

Here are the seven companies that have beat top- and bottom-line estimates in 80% of their reports.

Read more: Wall Street analysts predict the winners and losers of streaming TV’s next phase, from Netflix to Comcast

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

source Markets Insider

Reporting date: October 24, after market close

Earnings per share beat probability: 86%

Revenue beat probability: 100%

Average one-day stock move after positive report: up 3.16%

Stock performance year-to-date: up 1.4%

Facebook (FB)

source Markets Insider

Reporting date: October 30, after market close

Earnings per share beat probability: 90%

Revenue beat probability: 90%

Average one-day stock move after positive report: up 3.87%

Stock performance year-to-date: up 36%

Church & Dwight (CHD)

source Markets Insider

Reporting date: October 31, before market open

Earnings per share beat probability: 88%

Revenue beat probability: 88%

Average one-day stock move after positive report: up 2%

Stock performance year-to-date: up 16%

Moody’s (MCO)

source Markets Insider

Reporting date: October 25, before market open

Earnings per share beat probability: 88%

Revenue beat probability: 87%

Average one-day stock move after positive report: up 0.77%

Stock performance year-to-date: up 47%

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

source Markets Insider

Reporting date: October 17, after market close

Earnings per share beat probability: 81%

Revenue beat probability: 86%

Average one-day stock move after positive report: up 3.41%

Stock performance year-to-date: up 9%

Visa (V)

source Markets Insider

Reporting date: October 24, after market close

Earnings per share beat probability: 89%

Revenue beat probability: 85%

Average one-day stock move after positive report: up 1.27%

Stock performance year-to-date: up 31%

Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

source Markets Insider

Reporting date: October 18, before market open

Earnings per share beat probability: 93%

Revenue beat probability: 80%

Average one-day stock move after positive report: up 1.92%

Stock performance year-to-date: up 11%