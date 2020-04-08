Here’s a peek at how healthcare reporter Andrew Dunn is taking readers inside the race for a coronavirus vaccine

caption BI healthcare reporter Andy Dunn source Andy Dunn

Business Insider is taking you behind the scenes of our best stories with our new series “The Inside Story.”

This week, BI deputy executive editor Olivia Oran spoke to healthcare reporter Andy Dunn.

Dunn is reporting on the race for a coronavirus vaccine. There are over 19 top drugmakers sprinting to find a cure for the pandemic, including Moderna, J&J and Sanofi.

Shortly after joining Business Insider in January, healthcare reporter Andy Dunn was faced with his toughest assignment yet: covering the myriad drugmakers racing to find cures and treatments for the novel coronavirus.

Along the way, he’s reported on malaria drug chloroquine, which has caught the eye of President Trump, and he’s gotten an exclusive tour of a factory making a potential coronavirus vaccine.

He chatted with BI deputy executive editor Olivia Oran about his biggest reporting challenges, how he cuts through the hype, and staying sane in a 24/7 news environment.

Olivia Oran: Tell me a bit about your background and how you found yourself covering the drug industry.

Andy Dunn: I graduated from the University of Maryland majoring in journalism and economics. I knew I wanted to be a reporter but was flexible on what to write about. My first job out of school was at Industry Dive, a business journalism outlet in DC. I was placed on BioPharma Dive, which covers the drug industry. I knew nothing about the world of pharma going into that spot. Writing for a narrow audience of people who work in the industry really forced me to understand and cover some wonky things that don’t make for huge headlines. That may be the best way to learn such a challenging beat, and I learned to love that challenge.

Oran: What’s the most challenging part about covering the coronavirus pandemic? What’s been the most surprising thing that you’ve learned?

Dunn: The biggest challenge has been prioritizing my time. This crisis has been a firehose of news. Everything has happened so quickly that there are an infinite number of stories worthy of telling, but time remains the limiting factor. I try to frequently acknowledge that reality, but it can still feel disappointing to run out of the bandwidth to report out all the interesting research I read and hear about. I’ve been surprised that in this time of crisis, with so many stories to write, I’ve found it even more valuable to go deep. I’ve listened to webinars on pharmacokinetics, delved into wonky academic papers on preclinical research, and talked with tons of people in the labs to better understand what is happening and the questions they are trying to answer. I have a deepened appreciation for the value of journalism that synthesizes information.

Oran: Coronavirus is a truly, 24/7, always-on story and you’re constantly looking at grim data every day. How do you avoid getting stressed out by it? How do you manage your own mental health during this time?

Dunn: I try my best to keep my days structured. The work-from-home tips we all have heard by now have really helped me, particularly in establishing a daily routine. I work from my desk, instead of the couch or the bed. I have a desk lamp that I only turn on when I’m “at work.” Most days, I go for a jog around DC. That routine has helped a lot in staying sane. It’s also helped to have support from my editor Zach Tracer to take time off when I need it, or take a break when it gets heavy. And this stuff can get very heavy.

Oran: The stakes are really high with coronavirus stories and there’s no room for misinformation spread at all. Keeping that in mind, have you changed your reporting process at all?

Dunn: Nothing has changed about my reporting process. But the influx of news is unlike anything I’ve experienced, and I’ve had to adjust to that reality. It’s a very noisy time, so cutting through the hype is harder than normal but even more important. I keep that in mind. The fundamental goals of journalism being objective, truthful and fair are more important than ever.

Oran: What’s the most common question you get from family and friends who know you’re covering this?

Dunn: Some version of: Does hydroxychloroquine work? President Trump has brought that COVID-19 treatment candidate firmly into the spotlight, while clinical testing is still ongoing.

Oran: Speaking of, you were one of the first to report on chloroquine, a potential treatment for coronavirus which President Trump has frequently touted. What’s it been like for your reporting to get so much attention on a national stage?

Dunn: It underscores the importance of the work. The first story I wrote on chloroquine came out a few days before he first mentioned it at a press conference. Part of that story was about how China and South Korea were using this drug in a meaningful way and that seemed to be underappreciated at the time, particularly compared to attention being paid to Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir. I’ve been amazed to see the debate explode into the mainstream. At the core, this is a very wonky debate about the rigor of clinical testing and data quality needed to jump to conclusions. I’m not a politics reporter, so I’ve prioritized following the data and talking with experts in research and medicine about where we are.

Oran: What story are you most proud of that you’ve written?

Dunn: I started at Business Insider in January. It feels like a lot longer than that, but that was fairly recently. In my very first week at BI, I wrote a couple stories about the early coronavirus vaccine efforts. That included writing about Moderna, a Massachusetts biotech, and talking with the company’s CEO about this very early research. As they made progress on their experimental vaccine, I kept in touch with their team every step of the way. That reporting culminated in early March, when I flew up from DC to visit their headquarters and laboratories. Their CEO told me they would not set a high price for a vaccine if they were first to market, and I got the inside story on how they were able to develop a candidate in record speed. It’s been amazing to see the spotlight grow on Moderna over the past couple months beyond my own reporting. Some of my friends who don’t read my work know about Moderna. I’m proud I’ve been covering this business story from the start, and have no plans to let up.

Oran: There are so many potential vaccines and treatments out there. How do you decide which are the most promising and where to direct your reporting energy?

Dunn: I look for a few validating factors, particularly if I’m not familiar with a biotech or a research project. There are hundreds of companies in the industry, so this happens fairly frequently. My go-to list: (1) peer-reviewed data published in a top-tier medical journal; (2) significant government or nonprofit funding for this research; (3) a partnership with a major pharmaceutical company that brings resources to the table; (4) documented results in humans that show the drug or technology is safe; (5) laboratory testing against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The answers to these, or the lack thereof, help decide if this research is worth writing about now, or something to keep tabs on for the time being.

