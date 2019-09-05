Here’s a peek at how reporter Becky Peterson got inside the notorious and secretive NSO Group

caption Tech deals reporter Becky Peterson was scared about her own phone getting hacked as she reported on the secretive Israeli tech scene. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Business Insider is taking you behind the scenes of our best stories with our new series “The Inside Story.”

We’ll provide readers with an in-depth look of how these stories came together and a peek inside the reporter’s notebook.

This week, BI deputy editor Olivia Oran spoke to technology deals reporter Becky Peterson who took readers inside the secretive Israeli spyware startup scene, where the notorious NSO Group has spawned a web of companies that hack into devices.

Peterson shares the challenges of reporting on spyware companies and how it made her re-think her own digital privacy.

Read her story on NSO Group here.

Olivia Oran: NSO Group is known for being super secretive and closed off to journalists. What first piqued your interest about reporting on the company?

Becky Peterson: My editors first asked me to look into NSO Group around the time of the Jeff Bezos sexting scandal, when his personal security consultant accused Saudi Arabia of hacking Bezos’s phone. NSO Group had been linked to Saudi Arabia through earlier reporting on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and there were a lot of questions about whether the two situations were linked.

I had just gotten back from a work trip to Tel Aviv, and had been thinking a lot about the startup environment in Israel. I actually spent a day in Herzliya, a town north of Tel Aviv where a lot of the tech companies, including NSO Group, are based. It had a lot in common with Palo Alto. There was even a Columbia store, where you could buy a puffy vest, on the bottom level of one of the more bustling high rises.

So I started asking people in the space what they knew about NSO Group and its competitors, and pretty soon it was clear that the story was much bigger than just one rogue company selling spyware.

Oran: How did you get interested in reporting on cybersecurity?

Peterson: My first role at Business Insider was covering enterprise technology out of our San Francisco bureau. It was 2017, and a lot of startups in cybersecurity were raising funding. So a lot of my early reporting was just about following the money.

But I started thinking about cybersecurity and digital privacy before that. In both my undergrad and master’s programs, I spent a lot of time thinking about how our online lives could be used against us by the government, corporations or just other people online. When you’re a journalist, you learn pretty quickly how easy it is to find out details of people’s lives from their public social media trails. Just imagine what someone with technical expertise could find out.

Oran: Tell me about your reporting process. How long did this story take to come together? Without getting too specific, who are the types of people that you relied on as sources?

Peterson: I’ve been working on this story for around four months. I was still living in the Bay Area at the time, and my editor called me to talk about the story while I was in the waiting room at the eye doctor. I thought I had a contact lens stuck in my eye.

When I first started reporting, it wasn’t clear what I was looking for. I had a sense that Silicon Valley VC firms might be investing in these companies, and that they weren’t being upfront about their participation. That turned out to be partially true. I spoke to a number of venture capitalists who said in no uncertain terms that they would never invest in an offensive cybersecurity company.

But they also knew that the VC firm Andreessen Horowitz had. I also reached out to a number of people who were offensive cyber experts themselves, or who had worked with NSO Group at one time or another. For a story like this, most people don’t email you back. But the ones that do always have something compelling to share.

Oran: What was the hardest part of reporting out this story?

Peterson: Confirming the details about the startups in the space was a bit of a challenge. Everyone knows about one another’s work but no one wanted to throw their tech friends under the bus by sharing information that wasn’t public. In a few cases, after sharing a short list of companies I was trying to track down, sources would tell me that there were more I hadn’t uncovered, but wouldn’t tell me what they were! It’s possible there are a few more startups that didn’t make it into the story.