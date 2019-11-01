You can now buy your way into Qantas’ first and business class airport lounges for as little as $35

caption Qantas’ first class lounge in LA. source Qantas

Qantas has started letting people buy access to its first and business class lounges.

At select lounges round the world, including London, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong, travellers who aren’t even flying Qantas let alone business or first class will be allowed to pay for entry.

Prices range from $35 to $150.

However, access will only be allowed when the lounges aren’t too busy, and entry will be at the discretion of the lounge manager.

While flying anything other than economy is a luxury not many of us can afford, buying your way into an airline’s lounge at an airport is a much more affordable way to give yourself a taste of the luxury travel lifestyle.

The trouble is, not many business class lounges, and first class lounges in particular, will let economy passengers pay for access.

However, Qantas has quietly started opening up its lounges for as little as $35, Executive Traveller originally reported.

caption The bathrooms in Qantas’ London lounge look straight out of an interiors magazine, and allow guests to shower and refresh. source Qantas

A spokesperson for the Australian airline confirmed the news to Insider.

“In order to best utilize our international lounges, we will from time to time offer paid access to select lounges outside of peak hours,” they said.

“Paid access is dependent on sufficient space being available, after eligible customers from Qantas, Oneworld airlines and partner airlines are accommodated.

“Check-in staff will extend the offer only when capacity will allow.”

caption Qantas’ Hong Kong lounge. source Qantas

If you’re not flying with Qantas or one of its partner airlines such as Emirates or Jetstar, it’s unclear how likely you are to actually gain access – it essentially comes down to the discretion of the lounge manager, Qantas explained.

Here are the lounges you can now pay to enter:

Qantas First Class Lounge Los Angeles – $150

Qantas Business Class Lounge Los Angeles – $75

Qantas International Lounge London Heathrow – $71

Qantas Business Class Lounge Hong Kong – $57

Qantas Business Class Lounge Auckland – $39

Qantas Business Class Lounge Wellington – $35

Qantas Business Class Lounge Perth T4 – $48

caption The marble bar in Qantas’ London lounge. source Qantas

The idea was trialled in London, at the Qantas London Lounge in Heathrow airport, and the company said it proved to be an effective way to allow more people to enjoy the lounge without affecting Qantas’ business and first class travellers during peak times.

Qantas’ lounges are undoubtedly some of the most stylish around, with more of a wellness focus than some of the airline’s competitors.

In Perth, for example, there’s a wellness studio.

caption The wellness studio in Qantas’ Perth lounge. source Qantas

As with all lounges, guests can help themselves to as much food and drink as they want – there is a buffet in all Qantas’ lounges, and its first class and international lounges also offer complementary à la carte dining.

caption The buffet station in Qantas’ Perth lounge. source Qantas

Both the menus and the interiors of Qantas’ lounges have been designed to merge Australian culture with that of the location, so as well as an array of Australian wines and brunch classics like courgette and halloumi fritters, travellers in Heathrow, for example, can enjoy British scones and London gins.

And in the business class lounge in LA, there are plenty of plants to conjure up a sunny Californian feel – and help travellers forget they haven’t been outside for hours – while working on the free WiFi or reading complementary magazines and newspapers.

caption Qantas’ business class lounge in LA. source Qantas

While not all Qantas lounges have private shower suites, they all offer luxury toiletries by Australian brand Aurora Spa.

