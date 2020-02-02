I paid $70 to access Qantas’ lavish lounge at Heathrow airport, and loved it so much that staff had to kick me out

caption I’d move into Qantas’ London lounge if they’d let me. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

In 2019, Australian airline Qantas made the decision to open up its lounges to passengers of all travel classes and all carriers.

This means that provided the lounge isn’t too busy, you can buy your way in for as little as $35.

Before a flight to Sydney last November, I decided to pay £55 ($71) to check out Qantas’ London Heathrow lounge, and it was more luxurious than I could ever have imagined.

The decor was incredibly stylish and the food was delicious, but the only problem was that it closes just after the last Qantas flight of the day departs – and I was kicked out despite still having time to kill before boarding.

Airport lounge life is the good life. Free food and drink! Comfy chairs! Showers!

Sadly, it’s not a life that’s open to many of us though, as most are only for business and first class fliers.

Australian airline Qantas, however, recently changed that by opening up its airport lounges to travellers of any class and any airline – provided the lounge isn’t too full, you can buy your way in for as little as $35.

One of the lounges in question is Qantas’ International Lounge at London’s Heathrow Airport, which is mainly for its business and first class passengers.

It costs £55 ($71) to get in, and when I was flying to Sydney last November (economy, with Philippines Airlines), I decided to take advantage of the new policy and buy my way in.

The lounge was super stylish and all the food and drink on offer was delicious. It was so wonderful I never wanted to leave.

I was in terminal 3, and the screen with details of all the lounges clearly stated that anyone could buy their way in.

I arrived at the sleek wooden entrance at 7.30 p.m. on a Friday evening and was greeted by incredibly friendly staff. They told me that the lounge closed at 8.30 p.m., which was not ideal. But I paid my entry and was in!

The lounge is spread across two levels and there’s a beautiful grand staircase leading to the upper floor, which I duly climbed.

The focal point of the upper level is this genuinely beautiful circular marble bar.

The whole lounge is chic, sleek, and stylish.

There’s lots of velvet, marble, and gold, which created something of a Gatsby feel. I was into it.

I briefly wondered how I could smuggle one of these chairs into my hand-luggage but then thought better of it.

This being November, it was already dark outside, but had it been light there would’ve been a great view of the runway.

There were boards showing flight statuses on the walls, and I had a minor heart-attack when I couldn’t see my flight on there, but then I realized the screens only showed Qantas flights. Not particularly helpful for the rest of us, but the barman told me 90% of the lounge’s guests are Qantas passengers.

Like any sane person, my first port of call was the buffet — the main one is on the upper level. If you were after something cooked or carby, they had you covered …

… but equally there were plenty of lighter options.

I was particularly excited about this seasonal roasted pumpkin and sweet potato (yes, I get excited about vegetables).

Amongst the hot dishes there was a cream of mushroom soup, chicken and chorizo cassoulet, and pilaf rice.

I absolutely loved how many healthy options there were, like these crudités and hummus as well as four different salads.

The harissa-roasted carrot salad with black rice and chicken was my favorite.

There were plenty of sweet treats, too, including homemade scones with clotted cream and jam, white and dark chocolate cheesecake, lemon and rosemary polenta cake with cream cheese, dates, and lots of pieces of fruit.

Qantas also offers a “Quench hydration bar” with a selection of juices, cordials, and infused waters.

Considering I was about to be fed on my flight (and knowing plane food is never very veg-heavy), I loaded a plate full of lighter options and took a seat at the bar.

On the counter there were also jars of toffees, popcorn, and fudge …

… plus mixed roasted nuts, which guests could help themselves to. The bar was lovely, but I swiftly realized there was no charging socket nearby and moved to a different seat.

I plonked myself down in a comfy leather armchair in front of the window and the staff kindly insisted on moving my snacks (which were all delicious) and drinks for me.

Speaking of which, I’d opted for a glass of a delectable Australian sparkling wine called Croser which was served in a beautiful flute and honestly tasted just like Champagne.

At around 7.50 p.m., I realized literally everyone was suddenly leaving. And about five minutes later, I was the only one left. They must have all been on the same Qantas flight, and it started to make sense to me why the lounge closes at 8.30 p.m.

I went for a wander and there wasn’t a soul around aside from the staff.

Nope, not one person left.

I started to feel quite rushed and like I couldn’t relax.

There were complimentary papers, but sadly I had no time for a leisurely read.

I had a look at the shower suites, which were literal interior goals.

There were individual toilets too, which were just as stylish.

Aspar toiletries were provided, which is the same brand Qantas first and business class passengers are given on board flights. The lounge also has a play room for children.

Aware that time was ticking, I ventured downstairs where there’s another bar and classic restaurant seating — it’s mainly designed for à la carte diners but you can eat from the same menu upstairs too.

There’s also more of the same buffet food, but a smaller spread than upstairs. Shortly after 8 p.m., staff had begun clearing things away. It started to feel like the end of a party, when the host turns on the light and gets out the vacuum in the hope that any remaining unwanted guests get the hint. I wasn’t done yet, though.

Qantas lounges are known for their gin selection, and I felt it only prudent to sample something — in the name of research, of course. As a farewell to the UK for a few weeks, I opted for a Portobello gin with cucumber and Fever Tree Indian tonic. It was fruity, sweet, and delicious.

I also felt like I should try out something from the à la carte menu (which isn’t extensive) before I left — it was about 8.05 p.m., but fortunately staff said they could still whip something up for me.

Not actually being hungry, I ordered the spice roasted cauliflower with chickpeas, pomegranate, and poached egg. It came very quickly and was delicious — the egg yolk was runny and everything tasted very fresh.

At 8.33 p.m., I was asked to leave, so I reluctantly ventured back out to the terminal with the economy passengers, where I really belong. Sigh.

I still had time to kill before my flight, and it felt so sad to be in the normal part of the terminal after the luxury of the lounge.

As someone who often writes about travel, I’m fortunate enough to have visited various airport lounges around the world, and Qantas’ Heathrow one is the best I’ve experienced yet.

It even made Emirates’ Dubai lounge look incredibly basic in comparison.

Everything about Qantas’ lounge felt luxurious, from the plush decor to the food on offer, which is exactly what a lounge should be.

The fact the airline is opening its lounges up to non-Qantas fliers is a great first step – I just wish it would stay open longer to accommodate our flights, too.