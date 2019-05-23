Qantas has hidden cheap first class tickets on Airbnb disguised as accommodation listings, and some are more than 50% off the normal price

source Qantas

Australian airline Qantas has released a selection of discounted first and business class tickets.

However, the tickets are hard to find, as they’re disguised as accommodation listings on Airbnb.

To be in with the chance of nabbing one of the hugely discounted tickets, you’ll need to look out for properties such as “Cosy cabin nestled between the clouds” and a “Premium one bedroom suite at 35,000 feet.”

You’ll also need to be a Qantas Frequent Flyer member, as you’ll need to secure the booking using Qantas Points.

The experience of boarding a plane and turning left is one many of us can only dream of having.

But if you get lucky over the next two weeks, you could nab yourself a first class flight ticket for less than half the normal price.

In a rather creative promotion, Australian airline Qantas has released a selection of incredibly cheap first and business class tickets – but they’re hidden on Airbnb, disguised as accommodation listings.

After all, when flying first class, your cabin is arguably your home for the night.

“Qantas Frequent Flyer” has registered as a host on the property rental site for two weeks, posting listings with names like “Cosy cabin nestled between the clouds” and “Premium one bedroom suite at 35,000 feet.”

Qantas hasn’t revealed exactly how many of the bargain tickets are being released, but it says there will be “dozens of flights across the Qantas International network including London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Santiago, and more.”

Travellers can find listings of seats in pairs and groups of four.

There’s a catch, though – the seats will only be available to Qantas Frequent Flyer members, as you’ll need to secure the booking using Qantas Points.

If you find one of the secret listings, simply click “request to book,” pay the $20 holding fee, and someone from Qantas will get in touch with you to confirm your Frequent Flyer number and book your flights.

Each flight will cost 50,000 Qantas Points no matter the route, which means depending where you’re flying to and from, you can nab a discount of well over 50%.

For example, two first class seats one way from Melbourne to Los Angeles are up for grabs from just 50,000 points total, compared to the normal 144,000 per seat.

Meanwhile, you can snag two business class seats on way from Sydney to London for 50,000 points, compared to the regular 128,000 per seat.

Like many Airbnb listings, the “properties” come with house rules, such as “no pets,” “no smoking, parties, or events,” and “check-in time is flexible” – though we assume not too flexible.

“Some of our members fly with us more than 100 times a year so it can certainly feel like they’re living on one of our planes, eating, sleeping and working at 35,000 feet,” said Qantas Loyalty CEO, Olivia Wirth.

“Our business and first class suites have all the hallmarks of a typical Airbnb house with comfortable beds, movies, quality cooked meals and experienced friendly hosts.

“We know our members love to redeem their points on travel, so we’re excited to be able to give them new ways to access these rewards.”