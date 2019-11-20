Qantas said Will.i.am could face a lawsuit unless he retracts tweets identifying a flight attendant who he accused of racism

caption Will.i.am claims he was racially discriminated against on a Qantas flight. source LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Qantas says it will support once of its flight attendants should she choose to take legal action against Will.i.am after the rapper publicly accused her of racial discrimination and posted a photo of her on Twitter.

A spokesperson for the Australian airline told CNN: “Absent a retraction, and if the crew member wanted to take the matter further, we’d certainly be willing to provide legal support for them to do this.”

In Will.i.am’s first tweet, he wrote that he was mistreated by a “#RacistFlightAttendant” who was “overly aggressive” to “people of color.”

I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant… I don’t want to believe she racist.

But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

The rapper, who is currently on tour with The Black Eyed Peas, said he didn’t put away his laptop after a routine PA announcement which advised passengers to store their electronics.

Will.i.am claimed he didn’t hear the announcement as he was wearing noise-canceling earphones.

This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall…She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones… pic.twitter.com/9xT7WqTUoO — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

In a tweet that named the flight attendant, the rapper said he was then met by five police officers at Sydney airport, adding: “thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of control, the police finally let me go.”

.@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control ???????? the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as Lorraine Marshall ???? — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

According to CNN, Qantas initially said the matter was a misunderstanding, and that they “completely reject the suggestion this has anything to do with race.”

However, the airline’s position changed after the rapper posted a photo of the flight attendant.

Some witnesses who claimed to be on board defended the rapper, that they “couldn’t believe the appalling behavior of the flight attendant,” and that they also were victims of racial profiling.

I wasn’t the only one that felt the same abuse… https://t.co/UOTJis21EG — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

Me too I was on the flight and I was hiding in the toilet shivering, shaking and shuddering uncontrollably while this horrendous racist attack was unfolding. — Mark Trent (@trentster) November 16, 2019

However, other followers criticized Will.i.am for identifying and sharing a photo of the Qantas staff member to his 12.8 million Twitter followers.

If I did something wrong….or if I was the slightest bit rude to a FAN or a journalist during work, I would be publicly named…this is what Twitter is for…we are supposed to call out wrong doings so we can have a safer more compassionate world https://t.co/au4ibWeqWY — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

I was intimidated by 5 police officers when I landed…for what? ????????‍♂️ I put away my laptop when she asked…why would she feel threatened by me to call the police? What did I do wrong? I wasn’t out of hand.. I was polite & did what she asked… now you’re asking me to take abuse? https://t.co/1390ThymY3 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

The rapper responded by telling his followers to “not send Hate” or “name calling” to the flight attendant.

However, in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, he stood by his position of using social media as a space to vent his frustration.

“My taking to Twitter was just thinking of all the other folks that aren’t me and all the abuse that people have to take or being felt like cattle or sheep, being talked down by authority,” he said.

Have a goodnight…Twitter is the people’s tool…rich and poor…a tool to use when things go wrong…it allows people can FEEL directly from the people that have FEELINGS…today I FELT discrimination…and I spoke for all the other people who are voiceless https://t.co/mZnXmVp0CT — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

While he said he doesn’t want the crew member to lose her job, he advised she should be “retrained on how to deal with people.”

“I wish no harm to that lady, you know, hopefully, this is just a lesson and she doesn’t lose her job over it but if anything she should just be retrained how to deal with people, this is an opportunity for her to be pleasant to everyone,” Will.i.am. told The Daily Telegraph.

Representatives for Qantas and Will.i.am did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

