Inside Qantas’ new first class suites, which come with pre-flight facials, all-you-can-drink kombucha, and designer ‘sleeper suits’

caption Qantas’ new first class suites. source Qantas

Qantas has launched upgraded first class seats on its new A380 aircrafts.

As well as the luxury amenities, plush seats, and high quality food on board, passengers will get to have pre-flight spa treatments such as hot stone massages and facials.

The new planes also feature stylish new lounges with deep green leather seating, ambient lighting, and wood-panelled walls, where travellers can help themselves to drinks.

Qantas has cut 30 of its economy seats on its new A380 aircraft to make way for its new first class suites – and they include fully reclining seats, “sleeper suits,” and even bigger screens.

The 14 suites are part of a multimillion-dollar investment the airline has made into its new fleet of 12 planes.

caption The suites have leather headrests. source Qantas

The aircrafts, which will travel between Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Dallas, also feature 70 business class suites (up by six) and 60 premium economy seats (up by 25).

Pre-departure, first class passengers will have the option of spa treatments such as facials and hot stone massages in the first class lounges in Sydney and Melbourne.

On board, screens have increased in size from 17 inches to 18 inches and are also higher resolution.

The fully-reclining seats feature new “contoured” cushioning designed to be even more comfortable, too.

caption First class passengers receive luxury amenities and pyjamas. source Qantas

First class passengers will be given new “sleeper suits” by designer Martin Grant, which are dark charcoal with a Henley neckline and burgundy trim.

As well as slippers, bamboo cotton socks will be provided, alongside skincare products from Australian brand LaGaia Unedited including a lemon myrtle and geranium facial mist, moisturizer, and lip balm.

Once settled into their suites, first class travellers will dine on a custom-designed menu for their journey, with meals including dry laska goreng with fishcakes and seared prawns to mushroom arancini in a tomato ragu.

As well as this, a new array of snacks and light meals are on offer which have been specifically designed by chef Neil Perry to be eaten in the expanded speakeasy-style lounge, complete with deep green leather couches, ambient lighting, and wood-panelled walls.

caption The new lounge area. source Qantas

From the lounge, passengers will be able to help themselves to drinks from the self-service bar in the lounge including healthy soft beverages like kombucha, green juices, and coconut water.

caption Travellers can help themselves to drinks. source Qantas

Those who fancy something stronger will be able to order signature cocktails from the bar such as an Australian negroni with mountain pepper and river mint as well as the Qantas signature gin and tonic with pink grapefruit.

Business class and premium economy passengers will also benefit from the upgraded planes: business travellers have access to the lounge, and those in premium economy will enjoy extended leg room and their own self-service bar.

The new suites come after Qantas launched a competition with Airbnb earlier this year allowing fliers to try and win first and business class tickets for a fraction of the normal cost.

The tickets were hidden on Airbnb, disguised as homes for rent – listings included a “Cosy cabin nestled between the clouds” and a “Premium one bedroom suite at 35,000 feet.”

