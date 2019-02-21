Qatar Airways Celebrates Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2019 in Glittering Style with Chinese Designers

This year’s exhibition showcases more than 500 spectacular luxury jewellery brands and a range of classic and contemporary collections from international and local designers

Qatar Airways’ luxurious Business Class seat, Qsuite, on display at the show for guests to experience

The National Carrier of the State of Qatar flew a host of celebrities and influencers to Doha for this year’s exhibition, including Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chinese designers Grace Chen and Beau Han Xu

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 February 2019 – Qatar Airways welcomed a glamourous opening day of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE), held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. The exhibition was officially opened on Wednesday 20 February by H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani; in attendance were the Minister of Finance of the State of Qatar and Chairman of Qatar Airways Group, His Excellency Mr. Ali Shareef Al Emadi; Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communication, His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti; Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, and other VIP guests.













Beau Han Xu and Grace Chen





This spectacular exhibition, taking place from 20-25 February at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Centre (DECC), features more than 500 international luxury brands displaying some of the world’s finest gemstones, jewellery collections and watches, along with special editions and unique pieces.





As the Official Airline Partner of the DJWE, Qatar Airways is thrilled to have flown in Chinese jewellery designer Beau Han Xu and fashion designer Grace Chen to Doha to provide a glittering touch to the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition 2019, featuring some of the world’s finest gemstones, jewellery collections and watches.





Qatar Airways also invited a host of other international celebrities and style influencers to the event, including Indian actress and Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.





Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is delighted to welcome the opening day of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. This much-anticipated event offers visitors the opportunity to experience the quality and craftsmanship of some of the world’s finest gemstones and jewellery collections. It is also is the perfect showcase for our patented Business Class seat, Qsuite — a product we believe has truly revolutionised the concept of luxury in the skies. We invite all guests to experience our unique in-flight experience right here at the show.”





Beau Han Xu is an internationally-renowned artist, gemologist and award-winning jewelry designer whose work fuses the magical and futuristic. He previously collaborated with Swarovski to create the innovative Beau Cut™ Gemstone, and created innovative luxury lifestyle designs in partnership with Rolls-Royce, Sunseeker super yacht, leading international hotel groups and other luxury brands. His private clients include members of royal families, celebrities, and UHNIWS.





Regarded as one of China’s most influential fashion innovators, Grace Chen has been hailed as “the Power Dresser of China” by the South China Morning Post and “China’s Most Sought-After Couturier” by the Hollywood Reporter. Her unique designs draw out the beauty in every woman by combining sophistication, elegance and modern aesthetics, resulting in a textural sculpture that appeals to the most stylish and iconic women in the world.





As the first mainland Chinese alumni of New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, she was a ‘designer to the stars’ in New York and Hollywood before setting up her own label in China in 2009. Her famous clients include Oprah Winfrey, Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, leading Chinese actresses Liu Xiaoqing, Li Bing Bing, Xu Qing and Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-Ling.





In tandem with the exhibition, Grace and Beau are presenting an exclusive fashion show for leading social media fashion and jewellery influencers aboard the carrier’s Qatar Executive Jet (QE) on Thursday 21 February 2019.





The event showcases both the sophistication of Chinese design and Qatar Airways’ prestigious Gulfstream G650ER jet for the global travelling elite, the fastest and most coveted ultra-long-range business jet in the world. With phenomenal range capability to fly non-stop from the Middle East to North America, or from Asia to Africa, it perfectly suits those flying halfway around the globe — in unparalleled passenger comfort with industry-leading cabin technology.





At the private fashion show aboard, Grace and Beau will showcase eight exquisite designs from their collections. Grace Chen describes her inspiration as “stories of the woman, how she truly feels about herself, and how she sees the world”. She added: “My design always reflects a woman’s heart. I think all of the women desire the same things: Love and Respect, no matter who they are, or where they come from. I like to use fashion to help people find the best of themselves, and pursue the best of what they can reach in their lives. There are a lot of Chinese elements in my design, but these are very subtle and fundamental, seamlessly reflected in the rather modern and sophisticated Grace Chen style.”





Beau Han Xu is inspired by “nature and the ethereal”. His creations freeze inspirational moments that fuse magical and futuristic material and techniques in time…a raindrop’s splash, swimming diamonds, and the subtleties of light playing on light.





Visitors to the DJWE will also have the opportunity to experience Qatar Airways’ award-winning Business Class seat, Qsuite, which is on display at the show. Qsuite features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as adjustable panels and movable TV monitors that passengers can adjust to transform their quad into a private suite, enabling colleagues, friends or families travelling together them to work, dine and socialise together.





Qsuite is being introduced on long-haul flights served by Qatar Airways — including direct connections to Doha and onwards to Europe and Africa from Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.





A multiple-award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.





Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 230 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide.





The airline has launched an array of exciting new destinations recently, including Gothenburg Sweden; Mombasa, Kenya and Da Nang, Vietnam. Qatar Airways will add a number of new destinations to its extensive route network in 2019, including Malta, as well as many more.

About Qatar Airways:

Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, is celebrating more than 20 years of Going Places Together with travellers across its more than 160 business and leisure destinations on board a modern fleet of more than 230 aircraft. The world’s fastest-growing airline added a number of exciting destinations to its growing network including Gothenburg, Sweden; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Mombasa, Kenya in 2018, and several new destinations are due to be launched this year, including Malta, as well as many more.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’ and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qatar Airways has been awarded the coveted “Skytrax Airline of the Year” title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, four times.

Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room, a first of its kind in the industry.

Qatar Airways was the first Gulf carrier to join global airline alliance oneworld, enabling its passengers to benefit from more than 1,000 airports in more than 150 countries, with 14,250 daily departures.

Oryx One, Qatar Airways’ in-flight entertainment system offers passengers up to 4,000 entertainment options from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, music, games and much more. Passengers flying on Qatar Airways flights served by its B787, B777, A350, A380, A319 and select A320 and A330 aircraft can also stay in touch with their friends and family around the world by using the award-winning airline’s on-board Wi-Fi and GSM service.

Qatar Airways proudly supports a range of exciting international and local initiatives dedicated to enriching the global community that it serves. Qatar Airways, the official FIFA partner, is the official sponsor of many top-level sporting events, including the FIFA 2022 World Cup, reflecting the values of sports as a means of bringing people together, something at the core of the airline’s own brand message – Going Places Together.

Qatar Airways Cargo, one of the world’s leading international air cargo carriers, serves more than 60 freighter destinations worldwide via its world-class Doha hub and also delivers freight to more than 160 key business and leisure destinations globally on more than 200 aircraft. The Qatar Airways Cargo fleet includes two Boeing 747-8 freighters, 15 Boeing 777 freighters and eight Airbus A330 freighters.