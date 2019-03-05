Qatar Airways is offering flights to Iran for half price right now, and out of the 80 countries I’ve visited it was one of my all-time favorites

Personal Finance Insider writes about stuff that can help you make smart decisions with your money. We receive a small commission for certain products or services, but our reporting and recommendations are independent and never influenced by our partners.
- There are currently great deals available from many US cities to Tehran, Iran. Flights start at $677 round trip.
- Iran is an incredible travel destination.
- If you’ll be traveling on a US passport, keep in mind that you’ll have to get a visa ahead of time and book a tour with a registered travel company.
- These fares won’t last long – they could disappear any minute – so read on to find out what you need to know before you book!
There are some great deals available from some US cities to Tehran, Iran, right now. If you’ve been thinking about traveling to Iran this year, these are probably the best prices you’re going to see! Book quickly, though – we don’t expect this flight deal to last more than 24 hours, if that.
Iran doesn’t make the top of the list for many people’s vacation destinations, but it truly is a beautiful and fascinating country full of some of the friendliest people I have ever met. Even though the country gets a bad rap in Western media, you’ll find yourself feeling safe and welcome as a tourist, and you’ll see some incredible sights like Shiraz’s pink mosque and Persepolis. You can take a look at this video from my 2017 trip to get a sense of what it’s like there.
Prices/Origin cities
Pomelo Travel, a mailing list that finds cheap flights, found the best prices available from East Coast.
Flights are available from a number of US cities, and start as low as $677 round trip. Here are the cities you should be able to book from for these prices:
- Boston – $696
- Chicago – $696
- New York JFK – $735
- Philadelphia – $758
- Washington D.C. (IAD) – $677
If your city isn’t on the list, consider looking for a cheap positioning flight to one of these cities in order to take advantage of the sale.
The flights are operated by award-winning Qatar Airways.
Typical prices for these flights would normally be around $1,200.
Dates
Availability is generally pretty good for these prices between March-May 2019 and September 2019-January 2020.
Booking
Before you book, keep the following restrictions and requirements in mind.
If you’ll be traveling on a US passport, Iran not only requires you to get a visa before your visit, but also requires you to travel on a pre-arranged tour with an approved tour operator – this requirement also holds for anyone traveling on a UK or Canadian passport. Getting a visa can be a bit of a process, but in general, if you allow yourself enough time you shouldn’t run into any problems.
Many other nationalities are offered a visa on arrival into Tehran International Airport.
To get the best prices, click the link below to visit the online travel-booking site Momondo. Then, enter your nearest major airport and adjust the dates as needed to find the right prices, and click the link to book through the portal showing the best price. Just keep playing with dates until you see something you want to book. Make sure to read our explainer on Momondo.
As an alternative, you can head directly to Qatar’s website and search dates, or browse available deals from your origin city at this Qatar deals landing page, although not every available Tehran route is listed there.
You can also compare dates using Google Flights to see what dates offer the lowest prices and then book the flights on your booking engine of choice.