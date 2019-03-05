Qatar Airways is offering flights to Iran for half price right now, and out of the 80 countries I’ve visited it was one of my all-time favorites

Prices/Origin cities

Pomelo Travel, a mailing list that finds cheap flights, found the best prices available from East Coast.

Flights are available from a number of US cities, and start as low as $677 round trip. Here are the cities you should be able to book from for these prices:

Boston – $696

Chicago – $696

New York JFK – $735

Philadelphia – $758

Washington D.C. (IAD) – $677

If your city isn’t on the list, consider looking for a cheap positioning flight to one of these cities in order to take advantage of the sale.

The flights are operated by award-winning Qatar Airways.

Typical prices for these flights would normally be around $1,200.

Dates

Availability is generally pretty good for these prices between March-May 2019 and September 2019-January 2020.

Booking

Before you book, keep the following restrictions and requirements in mind.

If you’ll be traveling on a US passport, Iran not only requires you to get a visa before your visit, but also requires you to travel on a pre-arranged tour with an approved tour operator – this requirement also holds for anyone traveling on a UK or Canadian passport. Getting a visa can be a bit of a process, but in general, if you allow yourself enough time you shouldn’t run into any problems.

Many other nationalities are offered a visa on arrival into Tehran International Airport.

To get the best prices, click the link below to visit the online travel-booking site Momondo. Then, enter your nearest major airport and adjust the dates as needed to find the right prices, and click the link to book through the portal showing the best price. Just keep playing with dates until you see something you want to book. Make sure to read our explainer on Momondo.

As an alternative, you can head directly to Qatar’s website and search dates, or browse available deals from your origin city at this Qatar deals landing page, although not every available Tehran route is listed there.

You can also compare dates using Google Flights to see what dates offer the lowest prices and then book the flights on your booking engine of choice.